Cholowsky, Levu Make 2025 Collegiate National Team
UCLA baseball stars Roch Cholowsky and Mulivai Levu have been named to the 26-man 2025 Collegiate National Team roster to compete in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series in multiple locations across Japan from July 8-13.
“After a very competitive Stars versus Stripes series, we are excited to announce the twenty-six players who will represent the United States on international soil in the USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series,” said Eric Campbell, USA Baseball’s Professional and Collegiate National Team General Manager in a statement released by USA Baseball announcing the roster. “We are confident that the roster assembled will represent our country well, and we look forward to making the trip back to Japan for the first time since 2019 and continuing this long-standing series, which dates back to 1972.”
The team's full roster includes:
*Eric Becker - INF/OF - Virginia
Tyler Bell - INF - Kentucky
Drew Burress - OF - Georgia Tech
Roch Cholowsky - INF - UCLA
Jason DeCaro - RHP – North Carolina
Jacob Dudan - RHP - NC State
Gabe Gaeckle - RHP - Arkansas
Cole Gibler - LHP - Arkansas
AJ Gracia - OF - Virginia
Ryder Helfrick - C - Arkansas
Ethan Kleinschmit - LHP - Oregon State
Vahn Lackey - C - Georgia Tech
Mulivai Levu - INF - UCLA
Ryan Lynch - RHP – North Carolina
Ryan Marohn - LHP - NC State
Ryan McPherson - RHP - Mississippi State
Lucas Moore - OF - Louisville
Blake Morningstar - RHP - Wake Forest
Ethan Norby - LHP - ECU
Ricky Ojeda - LHP - UC Irvine
Liam Peterson - RHP - Florida
Ace Reese - INF/OF - Mississippi State
Chris Rembert - INF - Auburn
Brett Renfrow - RHP - Virginia Tech
Zion Rose - OF - Louisville
Dax Whitney - RHP - Oregon State
Levu, a sophomore first baseman, and Cholowsky, a sophomore shortstop, were integral in UCLA making it to the College World Series for the firs time since 2013. The tandem was also awarded ABCA and Rawlings Gold Gloves this season, the fourth and fifth Bruins to do so in program history.
Cholowsky, though, was a star this college baseball season, being awarded Big Ten Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, the Brooks Wallace Award, District 9 Player of the Year, Perfect Game USA Player of the Year, Baseball America Player of the Year, D1Baseball Player of the Year, ABCA First Team All-American honors, Baseball America First Team All-American honors, NCBWA Second Team All-American honors, finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, all in his sophomore season.
Cholowsky is projected to be the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft, but still has another mission ahead of him -- making it back to Omaha along with a young Bruins team that, frankly, overperformed this season.
Per USA Baseball, the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series will begin with games on July 8 and 9 at Es Con Field in Hokkaido, Japan, at 4 a.m. ET/6 p.m. local. The next two games will be held July 11 and 12 at Hard Off Eco Stadium in Niigata, Japan, at 3 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. local and 10 p.m. ET/12 p.m. local, respectively. The series will wrap up with a lone game in Tokyo at Jingu Stadium at 3 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. local. Team USA leads the series with Japan 24-20 (Overall: 135-110-2).
