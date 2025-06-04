6 Bruins Named to Los Angeles Regional All-Tournament Team
After sweeping their way to their first Super Regionals appearance in six years, six UCLA Bruins players were named to the Los Angeles Regional All-Tournament Team in the 2025 Men's College World Series.
Headlined by third baseman Roman Martin, who was also named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, the amount of Bruins selected on the team is an indictment of just how dominant they were throughout the weekend.
Joining Martin was catcher Cashel Dugger, first baseman Mulivai Levu, shortstop Roch Cholowsky, outfielder Payton Brennan, and pitcher Ian May.
UCLA cruised through each of its Los Angeles Regional opponents, outscoring them 38-14 through three games.
The Bruins opened Friday's contest against the Fresno State Bulldogs with a dominant 19- 4 win. Martin, Levu and Brennan had their hands all over this matchup. Levu went 3-for-6 and brought in five runs. Martin went 4-for-6 and knoked in three RBIs. Brennan brought in four runs on 3-of-5 batting.
Westwood didn't slow down the next day, a 11-5 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils. UCLA closed out regional bracket play with a 8-5 win over UC Irvine to advance to its first super regional appearance since 2019.
In a stroke of luck for the Bruins, unranked UTSA upset the No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns. Not only does this mean UCLA matches up against what looks to be a lesser opponent on paper, but since the higher seed hosts super regionals, the Roadrunners will be traveling to Los Angeles for a best-of-three series in Jackie Robinson Stadium.
It should be noted that UTSA didn't just upset Texas, it beat the Longhorns twice in the double elimination tournament to advance to its first super regionals appearance in program history. The Roadrunners are no slouch, according to UCLA coach John Savage.
"I had heard some rumblings, but I really don’t have any joy for anybody losing," Savage said after beating UC Irvine. "I’ve done this for too long to root against people; it’s just not my style. I know that we’re going to be playing a really good team. [UTSA] went through Texas, and they got the job done, so hats off to them. Anybody who’s still playing is really good. I don’t really think that way. It’s more about the team and about us getting better. It’s about us taking a step forward, which we did tonight."
The Bruins and UTSA start their super regional series on Saturday, June 7 at 4 p.m. in Jackie Robinson Stadium and on ESPNU.
