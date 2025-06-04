UCLA-UTSA Baseball Super Regional Schedule Revealed
Riding an impressive 3-0 sweep in the 2025 Men's College World Series Los Angeles Regional, the UCLA Bruins' matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners is set to start this weekend and the schedule has been revealed.
After the Roadrunners upset No. 2 ranked Texas in their Austin Regional, the Bruins will host their first supers appearance since 2019 in Westwood at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
The best-of-three series starts on Saturday, June 7 at 4 p.m. PT and will be televised on ESPNU.
The second name will take place on Sunday, June 8 at 12 p.m. PT and where it will be televised is still to be determined.
Lastly, should a third game be necessary, the Omaha-clinching matchup will be on Monday, June 9. Time and where it will be televised are to be determined as well.
UCLA has a chance at making it to Omaha and compete in its first College Baseball World Series since 2013. Coincidentally, 2013 is when the Bruins won their first and only Men's College World Series title.
Despite UTSA being unranked and making their first super regionals appearance in program history, the Bruins should not sleep on them.
Not only did the Roadrunners upset Texas, they beat the Longhorns twice in bracket play to send them home. UTSA has just as much, if not more, momentum than UCLA going into Westwood on Friday.
Bruins coach John Savage reacted to UTSA's upset and deemed them worthy opponents regardless of ranking.
"I had heard some rumblings, but I really don’t have any joy for anybody losing," Savage said after defeating UC Irvine to advance. I’ve done this for too long to root against people; it’s just not my style. I know that we’re going to be playing a really good team. [UTSA] went through Texas, and they got the job done, so hats off to them. Anybody who’s still playing is really good. I don’t really think that way. It’s more about the team and about us getting better. It’s about us taking a step forward, which we did tonight."
If there's one thing we've learned in this year's Men's College World Series, it's that even teams like No. 1 and No. 2 ranked Vanderbilt and Texas aren't safe from upset.
