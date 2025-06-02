Bruins Cruise Through MCWS Regionals, Advance to Super Regionals
UCLA baseball advanced to Super Regionals of the 2025 Men's College World Series after going 3-0 in the Los Angeles Regional, defeating Fresno State, Arizona State and UC Irvine all in convincing fashion.
The Bruins' 8-5 win over the Anteaters on Sunday night's regional final was the closest of the three games. Fifteenth-ranked UCLA (45-16) defeated the Bulldogs 19-4 on Friday and the Sun Devils 11-5 on Saturday, to sweep its way to their seventh Super Regionals appearance.
UCLA jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, scoring all of Sunday's runs in the first four innings. UC Irvine went responded with two runs in the bottom fourth, another two in the fifth and their final run, an Alonso Reyes home run, in the sixth.
The Bruins' bullpen shut the Anteaters down in the final three innings, allowing just one hit, walking two batters and striking out six one their way to victory.
Unranked UTSA miraculously made it out of the Austin regionals, defeating the No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns both times they matched up in the double elimination tournament. The Roadrunners will take on UCLA for a best-of-3 series for a chance to advance to Omaha's Elite Eight bracket play.
Since the Longhorns lost, the Bruins may be able to host this weekend's Super Regional upon NCAA approval. UCLA has a great chance at hosting their first Super Regionals appearance since 2019 at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Upsets similar to UTSA's rocked this year's World Series. The top-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores lost to unranked Louisville and Wright State in their Nashville Regional. The Cardinals advanced, defeating the Raiders 6-0 in their regional final.
Seventh-ranked Georgia lost their Athens Regional in similar fashion. The Bulldogs defeated Binghamton in the first round, but lost to Duke and Oklahoma State in the following rounds. The Blue Devils went on to beat the Cowboys 3-2 to advance to Super Regionals.
Oregon, ranked 12th, didn't win a single game of its Eugene Regional, losing to Utah Valley and Cal Poly in back-to-back games. The Arizona Wildcats came out of Eugene's bracket play.
The Clemson Tigers got trounced as the No. 11 seed 16-4 at the hands of Kentucky. West Virginia came out victorious in those Clemson Regional games.
UCLA and UTSA begin their best-of-three series on June 6.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and get into the conversation now.
Please let us know your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.