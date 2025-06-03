UCLA to Host Super Regional vs UTSA
Thanks to the shocking efforts of the UTSA baseball team, No. 15 ranked UCLA will host this weekend's Super Regional against the Roadrunners after running through their Los Angeles Regional with ease.
UTSA upset the 2nd-ranked Texas Longhorns, not once, but twice over regional weekend to advance in the College Baseball postseason. Since the Roadrunners are unranked and the higher seed hosts the games in the postseason, the Bruins will play their first Super Regional series since 2019 at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
UCLA outscored their Los Angeles Regional opponents 38-14, sweeping its way to the next round. This will be Westwood's seventh all-time Super Regional appearance. The Bruins need to win just two more games to advance to Omaha for the first time since 2013, where they won their only College Baseball World Series title.
The Roadrunners are no slouch, though. Like UCLA, they swept their regional round. The Roadrunners defeated Kansas State 10-2 in the first round and Texas 9-7 in the second round to advance to the bracket play final. And then on Sunday, Texas beat Kansas State in the elimination bracket to rematch with UTSA, where it lost again, 7-4.
UCLA coach John Savage reacted to the upset after defeating UC Irvine, 8-5, to close out regional play.
“I had heard some rumblings, but I really don’t have any joy for anybody losing," Savage said. "I’ve done this for too long to root against people; it’s just not my style. I know that we’re going to be playing a really good team. [UTSA] went through Texas, and they got the job done, so hats off to them. Anybody who’s still playing is really good. I don’t really think that way. It’s more about the team and about us getting better. It’s about us taking a step forward, which we did tonight."
The Roadrunners are a Cinderella story if there ever were one. Their regional win notched their first Super Regionals appearance in program history. UTSA is led by senior right fielder James Taussig, who was named Most Outstanding Player at the Austin Regional and was joined by four other Roadrunners on the All-Tournament team.
Taussig finished bracket play 6-for-12 with five RBI's, a home run and two doubles.
Super Regional play starts June 6 at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
