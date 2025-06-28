How Does UCLA's Kobe Johnson Fit on the Hawks?
Former UCLA guard Kobe Johnson joined a long list of former Bruins to make it to the pros after signing an Exhibit 10 with the Atlanta Hawks following the 2025 NBA Draft.
Johnson was never projected to get drafted in Thursday' second round, but hovered around the mid-to-late 70s in various mock drafts and big boards, which is why it was unsurprising he found a deal with a team mere hourse after the conclusion of the draft.
The 6-6 guard will play for Atlanta's Summer League team and vie for a spot on the main roster. Johnson's skillset alone makes him an ideal player archetype that the Hawks have valued for a while.
The recipe for building success around Trae Young, Atlanta discovered, is surrounding the All-Star point guard with long, athletic wings like Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson (Kobe's brother). That is exactly the type of player Johnson is, but in guard form.
Johnson spent his senior season in Westwood after playing three season with the crosstown rival USC Trojans. The 6-foot-6 guard started all 34 games for the Bruins last season and averaged 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game (led the team) on 29.0 minutes per game. He was selected to the Big Ten All-Defensive team, which is his third time receiving conference all-defensive honors in his career.
His defensive identity alone is what made him attractive to various teams in the draft. He could potentially thrive in the back court next to Young, especially if his perimeter shot is falling. Undrafted free agents are a long shot by default, but those that have the skillset and grit that Johnson plays with often find themselves a spot in the modern NBA.
Below is what Daily Bruin writer Connor Dullinger had to say in his scouting report of Johnson and his lone season with the Bruins:
"Johnson’s defensive game will likely translate cleanly to the league as well, as his speed and athleticism should enable him to be a solid “3 and D” bench option who can guard an oversized guard or undersized wing," Dullinger wrote ahead of the NBA Draft Wednesday. "Apart from his strength and speed, Johnson also boasts the intangible – leadership. Cronin turned to Johnson to lead the team as a veteran senior who was formerly a two-time captain for the Trojans.
"And even though Johnson earns his stripes for his effort off the ball, he still ranked second on the team with 100 total assists, nine fewer than former Bruin guard Dylan Andrews. Scoring prowess may be one of the biggest question marks surrounding the potential draftee, as Johnson sometimes struggles to find a consistent jump shot –he ended the season with only one double-digit game in his last seven performances."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on a former Bruin again.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.