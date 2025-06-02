Late Bill Walton's UCLA Memorabilia Up for Auction
Hunt Auctions announced this week that many of late basketball legend Bill Walton's personal collection will be up for auction on Thursday, June 12.
Much of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer's memorabilia being sold includes tons of artifacts from his career at UCLA.
Some of the featured items include Walton's 1971-72 and 1972-73 NCAA Championship rings from his sophomore and junior seasons as a Bruin.
Along with game-worn jersey's, equipment bags and varsity jackets, bidders can get their hands on a pair of Walton's game-worn sneakers from his entire tenure at UCLA.
"We are very pleased to note that a portion of the auction proceeds will benefit causes at the University of California San Diego," Hunt Auctions said. "A sincere thank you to Lori Walton and the entire Walton family for their trust and support to enable us to present this important collection.
"Hunt Auctions is honored to present Bill Walton's Personal Collection with a significance and variety of materials fittingly unique to a man with an enduring legacy of excellence and kindness."
A La Mesa, CA native, Walton played three seasons with UCLA before enjoying a 10-year, Hall of Fame career in the NBA, winning a championship with the Portland Trail Blazers and spending time with the Clippers and Boston Celtics after injuries derailed what may have been one of the greatest basketball careers of all time.
Much of a testament to Walton's character, what his career could have been didn't disuade him from the person he became long after his career was over.
Walton became a model of basketball excellence for his work as a broadcaster, mostly with the Pac-12 Network that saw him give color commentary on many Bruins games.
His untimely passing in May 2024 after a long battle with colon cancer shocked the basketball world. Now, much of what made him one of the most beloved basketball figures will be made available to fans that want to cherish his memory forever.
"Our family has been blessed with many priceless experiences as a result of Bill's basketball career," Lori Walton, Walton's widow, told NBC San Diego. "It is in the spirit of the support that fans displayed to Bill throughout those many seasons that we are sharing some of his memorabilia with that same group of special people."
The live auction will be held on Thursday, June 12 at 2 p.m. ET.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another breaking news story again from us.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.