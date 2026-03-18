The Best (and Worst) March Madness Moments in UCLA History

UCLA is one of the most storied college basketball programs when it comes to March Madness, and the Bruins have a chance to extend that lore as the No. 7 seed in the East Region.

With all that history comes good moments and bad moments. Here are some of the notable NCAA Tournament moments in UCLA basketball history.

Best Moments

On this day in 1973, the legendary Bill Walton had a performance for the record books 🙌



His 44 points on 21-22 FG powered @UCLAMBB to another title 🏆



We miss you, Bill 🫶 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/3ZmafrXBSM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2025

1. The John Wooden Dynasty (Capped by Bill Walton's 1973 Championship Performance)

You can't talk about UCLA March Madness moments without the historic teams of the John Wooden Era. One of the most successful coaches in college basketball history built the Bruins into a juggernaut, winning seven consecutive national championships from 1967 to 1973.

The 1973 championship featured a performance for the ages, as Hall of Fame UCLA forward Bill Walton set a championship game scoring record with 44 points against Memphis State, making 21 of his 22 shot attempts in the game. Overall, Wooden's teams won 10 national titles and made 13 Final Four appearances.

March 26, 1973; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center (32) Bill Walton during the 1973 Final Four against Memphi. UCLA defeated Memphis 87-66. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

2. Tyus Edney Leads the Bruins on 1995 Title Run, Snapping a 20-Year Drought

Never forget this legendary moment from @UCLAMBB's Tyus Edney 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rz9MCDR9ip — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 3, 2026

After the success of the Wooden years, it's almost hard to fathom that it took the Bruins 20 years and six coaches to win another. But that's exactly what happened. Wooden's 1974-75 team captured another championship, but it wasn't until 1995 that the Bruins would return.

UCLA went 31-2 that season, with its only losses to Oregon and California. However, the championship run would not have succeeded if not for some heroics by guard Tyus Edney, who sprinted to the length of the court to convert a layup in the final seconds and give the Bruins a 75-74 second-round victory over Missouri.

3. 2021 Final Four Run

In the first post-COVID-19 NCAA Tournament, UCLA barely made the field, securing an 11-seed and a play-in game against Michigan State. Both teams were picked as sleepers by the experts and delivered an incredible game, which UCLA won in overtime.

The Bruins carried that momentum throughout the Tournament, knocking off BYU, an upset-minded Abilene Christian, Alabama, and Michigan, on their way to the Final Four in Indianapolis.

Worst Moments

1. Gonzaga Buzzer Beaters

An iconic moment: @ZagMBB's Jalen Suggs standing on the scorers' table after hitting his game-winning buzzer beater over UCLA 😤 pic.twitter.com/DqTCA1vTwc — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024

That Final Four run ultimately ended in heartbreak and delivered one of the worst March Madness moments for UCLA. The Bruins held their own against a heavily favored Gonzaga team. Tied at 90 as the clock ran down, UCLA was staring at the opportunity of ending Gonzaga's unbeaten season. Yet, Jalen Suggs nailed a 37-foot shot at the buzzer to send the Bulldogs into the championship game.

That wouldn't be the only time Gonzaga broke the hearts of UCLA fans at the last second. The two schools met again in the 2023 Sweet 16, where Julian Strawther hit a long three-pointer to send Gonzaga into the Elite Eight.

2. The Short Title Defense

30 years ago today, Princeton upset defending National Champions UCLA pic.twitter.com/A9bSCuwEhw — NIL 𝘯𝘰𝘵 NLI (@NILnotNLI) March 14, 2026

The return to the top after the 1995 national championship, UCLA's most recent title, did not last long. The Bruins entered the 1996 NCAA Tournament as a No. 4-seed against No. 13-seed Princeton. The Tigers knocked off the defending champs in a low-scoring 43-41 game, sending the Bruins home early.

UCLA had all kinds of trouble with Princeton's unique style of offense that dictated a slower pace of play, ending with a patented backdoor layup in the waning seconds.

3. 1974 Final Four

Jan 1973; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center (32) Bill Walton in action against Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

It's hard to put a Final Four team on this list, but the loss seemingly signaled the end of an era. It ended the Bruins' seven-year run as national champions and was the final game of Bill Walton's college career.

David Thompson and Tom Burleson led North Carolina State to an 80-77 double overtime victory, and the Wolfpack went on to win its first national championship.