Where Does UCLA Rank on 2025 Basketball Transfer List?
The UCLA Bruins men's basketball team is coming off a relatively good 2024-25 campaign that saw them finish with a 23-11 overall record that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a 67-58 loss to Tennessee.
The Bruins wasted no time in their efforts to improve the roster and being active in the transfer portal to land a well-regarded class highlighted by five-star transfer and former New Mexico Lobo guard Donovan Dent.
So, where does their blockbuster acquisition rank them among the rest of the college basketball landscape according to 247 Sports' 2025 Transfer Basketball Team Rankings?
UCLA's five committed transfers ranks them 19th in Division-I college basketball.
Along with Dent, four other players are headed to Westwood through the transfer portal; Four-star center from Michigan State, Xavier Booker, three-star forward from Missouri-Kansas City, Jamar Brown, three-star big man from San Diego, Steven Jamerson, and Anthony Peoples Jr., forward from North Carolina Central.
Dent finished his junior season as the Mountain West Player of the Year, posting averages of 20.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game on 49/41/78 shooting splits.
The Riverside, CA native committed to UCLA as the fourth-ranked player in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports' transfer rankings.
Brown had a solid season for the Kansas City Roos, scoring 17.0 points and grabbing 7.4 rebounds per game. The Roos finished 13-20 last season with Brown as their leading scorer and rebounder.
Jamerson, a Los Angeles native, averaged 10.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 31 games in San Diego last season. The Toreros finished last season 6-27 and lost to Loyola Marymount in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Booker, UCLA's lone four-star transfer, played just 12.8 minutes for Michigan State in his sophomore season, averaging 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He was a five-star prospect out of high school and was the No. 1 player out of the state of Indiana.
It was important for the Bruins to bring in a strong transfer class, what with the loss of formidable players like Devin Willliams, Dylan Andrews, Sebastian Mack and Aday Mara.
UCLA's 19th-ranked transfer class ranks sixth in the Big Ten Conference. They are, however, one of three teams in the conference to snag a five-star transfer (Michigan and Iowa).
