All Bruins

Bruins Basketball Embarrassed in Loss to Cal

A very rough showing from the blue and gold in this one.

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) looks on during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) looks on during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

UCLA did not get the result they expected here in the Empire Classic, getting shocked in a game that they were favored to win.

The Bruins are now 5-2 on the season after losing to Cal 80-72. The Bruins now set their sights on Washington on Dec. 3.

First Half

ucl
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts during the second half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

UCLA would start the game hot, scoring three baskets. Two of which came from Xavier Booker, who has proven to be a great scorer for the Bruins to this point. After a Cal turnover, they would call a timeout.

Cal would quickly regain the lead, however, off a Chris Bell three. He currently has nine points very early on in the game. He quickly proved that he would be a thorn in the Bruins' side all game.

den
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA would be forced to use a timeout after Bell would make another three to make the game 20-12. The Bruins have lost all control of the game following it's 6-0 start of the game. Cal is currently on a 20-4 run with 12:21 left on the clock in the first half.

UCLA would regain the lead with four minutes left in the half right before a tv timeout. Jamar Brown and Trent Perry have really came alive to close the gap from earlier.

Half Time

William
Mar 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) and guard Jan Vide (27) box out Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UCLA would enter halftime up 41-36, after key baskets from Trent Perry, who has been on fire off the bench so far. With 12 points while shooting perfectly from the field.

Donovan Dent and Eric Dailey Jr have been radio silent so far, with Dent one point off a free throw and Dailey Jr with two points. The duo is going to really need to kick it into gear in the second half.

UCLA is also out-rebounding Cal by eight, a stat that would be very important in deciding the winner of this game.

Second Half

UCL
Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) talks with head coach Mick Cronin during the first half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA is still holding on to their first half lead; however, it is clear that this won't last very long, the Bruins are leading 46-45. The Bruins have been pretty sloppy to start the half, with turnovers from Eric Dailey Jr and missed shot.

Donovan Dent has still been very quiet, not totally his fault. Cal has been doubling him every time he touches the ball. Compared to Dai Dai Ames, however, Dent is doing just fine; Ames has 0 points so far.

Den
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) scores past Sacramento State Hornets guard Mikey Williams (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When it rains, it pours. Cal has been highly regarded as a second-half team, and it's showing. With 13:30 left in the second half. They have been on a 13-2 run. Mentioned previously, Chris Bell now has 15 points. 56-48 Cal

Turnovers have been killing the Bruins to start the second half, they currently sit at five to Cal's 0. Donovan Dent leads the Bruins in turnovers with five himself.

Daile
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cal has extended their run to 22-7 making the score a daunting 65-53, upset alert is on. Chris Bell has been borderline unstoppable in this one, he now has 22 points after a huge corner three that forced Cronin to call a time out.

UCLA is playing with urgency, however not much progress is being shown. With five minutes left UCLA is still down 71-63. Dai Dai Ames is starting to heat up with seven points in the second half.

mic
Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With three minutes left, UCLA has cut the lead to four, only trailing 71-67. Jamar Brown would hit a three to cap off UCLA's 14-6 run. The Bruins are storming back.

And just like that, the Bruins would be defeated. Dai Dai Ames would knock down a three to put the Bruins down eight, then on the following possession, he would drive for a layup, making the score 80-70.

UCL
Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reads during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

A very sorry showing from the Bruins in this one. The Bruins will face Washington on Dec. 3, marking their first conference opponent of the season.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI  to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.