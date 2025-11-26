Bruins Basketball Embarrassed in Loss to Cal
UCLA did not get the result they expected here in the Empire Classic, getting shocked in a game that they were favored to win.
The Bruins are now 5-2 on the season after losing to Cal 80-72. The Bruins now set their sights on Washington on Dec. 3.
First Half
UCLA would start the game hot, scoring three baskets. Two of which came from Xavier Booker, who has proven to be a great scorer for the Bruins to this point. After a Cal turnover, they would call a timeout.
Cal would quickly regain the lead, however, off a Chris Bell three. He currently has nine points very early on in the game. He quickly proved that he would be a thorn in the Bruins' side all game.
UCLA would be forced to use a timeout after Bell would make another three to make the game 20-12. The Bruins have lost all control of the game following it's 6-0 start of the game. Cal is currently on a 20-4 run with 12:21 left on the clock in the first half.
UCLA would regain the lead with four minutes left in the half right before a tv timeout. Jamar Brown and Trent Perry have really came alive to close the gap from earlier.
Half Time
UCLA would enter halftime up 41-36, after key baskets from Trent Perry, who has been on fire off the bench so far. With 12 points while shooting perfectly from the field.
Donovan Dent and Eric Dailey Jr have been radio silent so far, with Dent one point off a free throw and Dailey Jr with two points. The duo is going to really need to kick it into gear in the second half.
UCLA is also out-rebounding Cal by eight, a stat that would be very important in deciding the winner of this game.
Second Half
UCLA is still holding on to their first half lead; however, it is clear that this won't last very long, the Bruins are leading 46-45. The Bruins have been pretty sloppy to start the half, with turnovers from Eric Dailey Jr and missed shot.
Donovan Dent has still been very quiet, not totally his fault. Cal has been doubling him every time he touches the ball. Compared to Dai Dai Ames, however, Dent is doing just fine; Ames has 0 points so far.
When it rains, it pours. Cal has been highly regarded as a second-half team, and it's showing. With 13:30 left in the second half. They have been on a 13-2 run. Mentioned previously, Chris Bell now has 15 points. 56-48 Cal
Turnovers have been killing the Bruins to start the second half, they currently sit at five to Cal's 0. Donovan Dent leads the Bruins in turnovers with five himself.
Cal has extended their run to 22-7 making the score a daunting 65-53, upset alert is on. Chris Bell has been borderline unstoppable in this one, he now has 22 points after a huge corner three that forced Cronin to call a time out.
UCLA is playing with urgency, however not much progress is being shown. With five minutes left UCLA is still down 71-63. Dai Dai Ames is starting to heat up with seven points in the second half.
With three minutes left, UCLA has cut the lead to four, only trailing 71-67. Jamar Brown would hit a three to cap off UCLA's 14-6 run. The Bruins are storming back.
And just like that, the Bruins would be defeated. Dai Dai Ames would knock down a three to put the Bruins down eight, then on the following possession, he would drive for a layup, making the score 80-70.
A very sorry showing from the Bruins in this one. The Bruins will face Washington on Dec. 3, marking their first conference opponent of the season.
