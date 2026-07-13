UCLA Basketball Earning Respect Following Marquee Addition
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The UCLA Bruins are entering next season with some hype after a strong offseason and are earning respect as a top-25 team.
The Bruins are coming off a weird 2025-26 season. They entered the season with some high expectations after bringing in star transfer Donovan Dent to play alongside the team’s established stars, such as Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark. However, an inconsistent start spelled trouble from the start, and the Bruins never found a groove.
Dent struggled big time. The former standout at New Mexico wasn’t quite the same player in his lone season with UCLA, as his averages fell across the board, and his efficiency took an absolute nosedive. His struggles were just a microcosm of their problems as a group.
UCLA often dropped games that they probably shouldn’t have, and dealt with several self-inflicted distractions throughout the season, such as Mick Cronin’s actions against Michigan State, in which he ejected Steven Jamerson from the game himself after a hard foul, then followed it up with an outburst to the media.
UCLA Finished Strong
Despite all of that, the Bruins finished with a 24-12 record and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This time around, the Bruins look poised to have more success. Despite Dent, Clark, and Bilodeau all departing, the Bruins were able to keep a handful of key rotation pieces, including Trent Perry and Eric Dailey. Additionally, top prospect Nikola Kusturica headlines the Bruins’ freshman class, and they’ll be getting two years from the former FC Barcelona star.
As such, many are optimistic about the Bruins’ potential next season. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish recently added the Bruins to his preseason top 25, placing UCLA at No. 17 on the list in light of Kusturica’s recent commitment.
Parrish’s Explanation
“This ranking is based on the Bruins returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker -- from a team that finished 24-12 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament," Parrish said.
"That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by international prospects Nikola Kusturica and Gunars Grinvalds, Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty, Butler transfer Azavier Robinson, Mississippi State transfer Sergej Macura, Auburn transfer Filip Jovic, four-star prospect Joe Philon and three-star prospect Javonte Floyd."
Where the Bruins are ranked feels about right heading into next season. The pieces they do have that remain from last season figure to be the team’s go-to options this time around, and Kusturica is considered one of the best prospects in the world, giving the Bruins an incredibly high ceiling as next season inches closer.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.