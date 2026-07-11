UCLA’s Cronin Shares Thoughts On Pair Of New Recruits

The UCLA Bruins got a lot better earlier this week, bringing in two star overseas talents to join the team for next season.

The Bruins announced the signings of Gunārs Grīnvalds and Nikola Kusturica, both of whom are players overseas and figure to be important pieces for the Bruins going forward. They will join Javonte Floyd and Joe Philon as part of the 2026-27 incoming freshman class at UCLA .

Grinvalds and Kusturica’s Resumes

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) shoots the ball as Gillion Academy Lions center Marcis Ponder (11) guards him during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grīnvalds is a 6-foot-7 forward who hails from Latvia. He has most recently suited up for Real Madrid professionally and also took part in the U18 Adidas Next Generation Tournament, where he averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from the three-point range.

Kusturica is the player that many are excited about . The 6-foot-9 phenom chose the Bruins after being courted by several high-major programs, and is expected to be in play as a lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft. Kusturica, who most recently played for FC Barcelona, showed off his full range of skills just recently in the FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor in seven games.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin walks off the court after a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kusturica was also the youngest player in Barcelona history to play for the senior team, and he’ll be at UCLA for at least two seasons before he is draft eligible. Head coach Mick Cronin offered a statement regarding each player after they officially signed with the program.

Cronin’s Thoughts

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Gunārs can really shoot the ball at an elite level. We like that he has good size at his position, and we are excited that he has chosen to join us at UCLA,” Cronin said regarding Grinvalds. “Gunārs is interested in his development and continued improvement as a player. We believe he is a great fit here at UCLA, as he’s an excellent student and a very hard worker.”

“Nikola is an elite prospect with great size, skill and a competitive fire which is hard to find. As a 6-foot-9 guard, he can play all over the floor. He impacts the game as a scorer, playmaker and shot blocker. For a very young player, Nik has had a decorated career with the Serbian national team and his club team in Barcelona. UCLA appreciates the support of his international team and his club for their cooperation and development of Nikola,” he added, regarding Kusturica.