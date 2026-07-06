UCLA International Target Shows Out In FIBA World Cup Final

A marquee international target for the UCLA Bruins continues to show why he has been so coveted throughout the offseason.

Nikola Kusturica, a 6-foot-8 wing who suited up for FC Barcelona last season, has been taking part in the FIBA U17 World Cup recently. Playing for Team Serbia, Kusturica entered the final against Team USA averaging 22 points and 6.8 rebounds in the World Cup. In the final, he was even more impressive against a Team USA squad that is loaded with top prospects.

Kusturica Against Team USA

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the Final Four logo on an official Wilson NCAA basketball during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a loss to Team USA, Kusturica scored 37 points (9-23 FG, 2-11 3P) with 9 rebounds and 2 assists. In a game that featured many of the world’s best youth prospects, it was Kusturica who stood out amongst the crowd with a star-like performance on the biggest stage.

His performance should come as no surprise. This past season, the 17-year-old became the youngest player in Barcelona history to suit up for the senior team. He averaged 1.9 points per game in 11 appearances with the seniors. The expectation is that he will make the jump to the NCAA next season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Kusturica has yet to commit to any school, the Bruins have been rumored to be the frontrunner for his services. Other schools in the mix include Kentucky and Gonzaga, so UCLA will need to do some heavy lifting if they are to convince the young prodigy to make the move to Westwood.

How He Would Help

He would be a massive help to the Bruins while also giving Mick Cronin a true blue-chip prospect to work with. His 6-foot-8 frame combined with his do-it-all skillset would give them a quality forward who has a very mature game for his age.

Not to mention that they would get two years from him, provided he doesn’t transfer, due to his age, meaning he isn’t draft-eligible until 2028. That will at least secure a key forward spot for the foreseeable future for the Bruins .

Starr Portice

Cronin has struggled to land premier talent this offseason, being snubbed by targets in the transfer portal such as John Blackwell and Matt Able.

However, landing a player who many believe will be a lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft would make up for all of those misses and would give Cronin much more leeway in the recruiting aspect as he enters arguably the most pivotal season of his head coaching career.