UCLA Basketball Faces Key Question in Pursuit of 4-Star Pemberton

UCLA is in tight competition for one of the top point guards in the 2027 recruiting class.

Antonio Pemberton has been officially on the Bruins' radar for only a short period of time, with their initial offer coming in the middle of July. However, Mick Cronin, among other head coaches, has been moving fast to gain traction with the 4-star recruit.

Pemberton To Visit UCLA

NEWS: 2027 4⭐️ Antonio Pemberton is down to eight schools, he told @LeagueRDY:



Michigan State

Kansas

Ohio State

Tennessee

Marquette

Creighton

UCLA

Boston College



The 6-foot-1 guard will play his senior season at The Master's Academy International and was one of the top players… pic.twitter.com/jbxaazTHgn — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) July 29, 2026

Pemberton is set to make an official visit to Westwood on Oct. 23, which will be the final stop on his seven-school tour around the country.

The 4-star prospect is also set to visit Tennessee, Kansas, Creighton, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Boston College. Last year, he officially visited Marquette, with the Golden Eagles still seemingly in the race as well.

Dec 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The UCLA Bruins logo at center court at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is no shortage of interest in the 6 '1 point guard, as he currently holds over 30 offers from Division 1 schools, so UCLA should take pride in the fact that they made the list of schools getting a visit. He's at least cut that list down to a final eight, with UCLA being one of them.

Where He Would Fit Into UCLA’s Roster

As amazing as it would be to land a 4-star prospect, you have to ask where exactly he would fit into this roster.

UCLA’s backcourt is filled with young talent, and if everyone is retained following the conclusion of this upcoming season, a starting position wouldn’t be available.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball on UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting point guard Trent Perry enters his third season with the Bruins, and while it could be his last, I think there’s a decent chance we see Perry return for a fourth season. Of course, that is entirely dependent on the type of year we see from Perry.

If Perry’s season goes the way Bruins fans hope, he could very well enter the 2027 NBA Draft and depart from the program.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also in that backcourt is Jaylen Petty, who I believe could be with the program for more than a single year. Again, Petty likely has NBA aspirations, but two years with the Bruins would likely serve those aspirations best.

If both Petty and Perry return after this season, I'm unsure whether a guy like Pemberton would be willing to commit to a school where he can't start right away. It would be excellent for development, especially under Mick Cronin, but it seems like that’s not the thing players look for these days.

Regardless, Pemberton is an exceptional athlete who would be a major success for the Bruins' future.