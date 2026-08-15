Why UCLA's Backcourt Could Be Key to Postseason Breakthrough

For the past three seasons, UCLA basketball has fallen short of expectations for a school that holds blue-blood status.

You go back three years, and the Bruins missed the NCAA Tournament with a losing record of 16-17, a season that all UCLA fans have tried to forget.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball past UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, looking at the last two seasons under Mick Cronin, the Bruins have not made it out of the Round of 32, losing in back-to-back second-round games in the NCAA Tournament.

It seems like good things are finally coming to Bruins fans. The roster that Mick Cronin has built heading into the 2026 season is better than anything we’ve seen in recent history and could finally break the Bruins into the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

Dynamic Duo for UCLA

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Perry will be taking on the role of full-time point guard, and it’s a position in which he has limited experience. The departure of Donovan Dent is allowing Perry to step into the point guard role, where he will have to take on the leadership aspect of this team, but his supporting cast makes it much easier to manage.

Transfer guard Jaylen Petty will be a star offensively and will form a very solid duo with Perry. Petty can score at a very effective rate from outside, but also has the talent and ability to attack the basket and should give UCLA a great punch on the offensive side of the court.

Nikola Kusturica Is a Massive Difference Maker

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Serbian star may need time to adjust to college basketball, but his talent speaks for itself. Kusturica will be the engine for this Bruins team on both ends of the court.

Not only is he a talented scorer at just about every spot on the floor, but he will also be perhaps UCLA’s best defensive player, a dream come true for Mick Cronin. Kusturica’s impact for this Bruins team is certainly special, and should he hit the ground running, UCLA could be a very dangerous team in the Big Ten.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bruins fans should have plenty of hope and excitement for what this roster could bring to UCLA. Mick Cronin will likely enter the season with the best roster he’s had in years and a team hungry for a deep run in the postseason. The Bruins present a ton of intrigue heading into the 2026-27 season as they look for a postseason breakthrough.