Why UCLA Basketball Fans Must Be Patient With Nikola Kusturica

UCLA basketball has not been the same as it once was. In the past three seasons, they’ve failed to make it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament, a stat that is causing plenty of disappointment for Bruins fans every year.

One thing feels different this year, and that’s largely due to the fact that UCLA basketball will have its biggest star that the program has seen in years. As we all know, UCLA landed Serbian star player Nikola Kusturica this past offseason, and it could be the best thing to happen to the program in recent history.

Expectations Are a Killer

Dec 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The UCLA Bruins logo at center court at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Now, not to put too much pressure on the kid, but what he could do for UCLA really cannot be understated. He comes to the Bruins with extreme talent on not only one end of the court, but both. He truly could flip this team on its axis and take the Bruins far.

While his talent reflects his potential for this program, we’ve seen expectations act as a killer before in plenty of athletes' early careers. After all, Kusturica is joining a brand-new college program where he has yet to play a single minute.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Transferring from Serbian basketball to college basketball in Los Angeles is certainly a shift and could be a major one. These kinds of moves do take adjusting, and Bruins fans need to be lenient with how they push expectations onto Kusturica.

Mick Cronin’s Thoughts

Mick Cronin understands the shift as well and is certainly trying to protect Kusturica as much as he can from the expectations that are inevitably going to be thrown on him.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My thing is, hey, baby steps...the Serbian kids that I've had...they're ingrained in basketball. It's all they know. And their culture is not like ours.” Mick Cronin said in an interview with CBS’s Jon Rothstein.

“I think I've got to protect him though because he's coming to a place where everybody wants your blood, and the minute you don't have a great game, they're going to pick you apart. You've got to give a guy a chance, leave the guy alone, let him do his thing. He's gonna have ups and downs.”

Dec 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view of the center circle with the UCLA Bruins logo at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA fans need to be patient as this new Bruins team finds its footing. There are certainly plenty of new faces on this roster, and building the team's speed and chemistry will take time and experience.

As much as they can practice, a lot of the connection is built through games and live situations. Do not be wary if this Bruins team doesn’t look elite immediately, because they can certainly get there.