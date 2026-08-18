Why UCLA Basketball Fans Must Be Patient With Nikola Kusturica
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UCLA basketball has not been the same as it once was. In the past three seasons, they’ve failed to make it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament, a stat that is causing plenty of disappointment for Bruins fans every year.
One thing feels different this year, and that’s largely due to the fact that UCLA basketball will have its biggest star that the program has seen in years. As we all know, UCLA landed Serbian star player Nikola Kusturica this past offseason, and it could be the best thing to happen to the program in recent history.
Expectations Are a Killer
Now, not to put too much pressure on the kid, but what he could do for UCLA really cannot be understated. He comes to the Bruins with extreme talent on not only one end of the court, but both. He truly could flip this team on its axis and take the Bruins far.
While his talent reflects his potential for this program, we’ve seen expectations act as a killer before in plenty of athletes' early careers. After all, Kusturica is joining a brand-new college program where he has yet to play a single minute.
Transferring from Serbian basketball to college basketball in Los Angeles is certainly a shift and could be a major one. These kinds of moves do take adjusting, and Bruins fans need to be lenient with how they push expectations onto Kusturica.
Mick Cronin’s Thoughts
Mick Cronin understands the shift as well and is certainly trying to protect Kusturica as much as he can from the expectations that are inevitably going to be thrown on him.
"My thing is, hey, baby steps...the Serbian kids that I've had...they're ingrained in basketball. It's all they know. And their culture is not like ours.” Mick Cronin said in an interview with CBS’s Jon Rothstein.
“I think I've got to protect him though because he's coming to a place where everybody wants your blood, and the minute you don't have a great game, they're going to pick you apart. You've got to give a guy a chance, leave the guy alone, let him do his thing. He's gonna have ups and downs.”
UCLA fans need to be patient as this new Bruins team finds its footing. There are certainly plenty of new faces on this roster, and building the team's speed and chemistry will take time and experience.
As much as they can practice, a lot of the connection is built through games and live situations. Do not be wary if this Bruins team doesn’t look elite immediately, because they can certainly get there.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.