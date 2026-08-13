UCLA Basketball Has Major Recruiting Advantage With 5-Star Betts

It’s never too early to begin looking at what the future may hold when discussing college basketball.

There’s a certain prospect in the class of 2028 who immediately stands out when you look at his recruiting profile. In fact, he probably stands out in most crowds too, literally.

7'3 16-year-old Dylan Betts is a problem!

247Sports has him ranked #10 in the 2028 class 👀 @DylanBetts51 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/8Q1BEYrCBb — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) May 25, 2026

5-star center prospect Dylan Betts comes in at 7’3" and has quite the impressive recruiting profile, and UCLA may have an advantage when you dig a bit deeper.

Bloodline Links to the Bruins

He’s the younger brother of current UCLA forward Sienna Betts, who is entering her second year with the Bruins on the women’s team. At 7’3", Dylan is nearly a foot taller, which is especially impressive when you realize Sienna is 6’4 and the tallest player on the women’s team.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sienna isn’t the only connection Dylan has to UCLA. His older sister, Lauren Betts, previously starred for the Bruins and took home the 2026 NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, and was also the No. 4 overall selection in this year’s WNBA Draft.

When it comes to recruiting, family is always a strong pull, so you have to wonder if it puts UCLA that much higher on his list.

Jul 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates a play with center Shakira Austin (0) and guard Georgia Amoore (8) against the Connecticut Sun during the third quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recruiting Profile

According to 247Sports Composite, Betts is ranked nationally as a 5-star and the 12th player overall in the class of 2028. He’s also ranked as the fifth-best center prospect, a number that could change as Betts progresses through high school.

He’s currently playing at IMG Academy in Florida, which is quite a ways away from UCLA, but he’s originally from Englewood, Colorado. He has lined up some unofficial visits with schools, and unfortunately UCLA has not made the tour list yet. He’s set to visit North Carolina, Michigan, Alabama, and Illinois.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He would be an excellent pickup for Mick Cronin and the Bruins, as his height and length would make him an excellent rim protector who fits a Cronin-style defense.

There’s a long list of teams in the running for Betts still, and it should take a while before we’re able to get any kind of indication as to where he’ll commit. As I mentioned, he hasn’t put UCLA on the visit list yet, but hopefully that changes as time goes on and focus begins to be put on his recruiting class.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a bloodline tied to the Bruins, it’s a good advantage to have on such a talented prospect. Let’s hope he decides to make his sisters proud and becomes a Bruin himself.

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