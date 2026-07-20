Why UCLA WBB Has Lesser Expectations Heading Into 2026-27

UCLA women's basketball head coach Cori Close has had a great offseason rebuilding her championship roster.

Last season was a very special one for the program. The Bruins finished with a 37-1 overall record and dominated the Big Ten with an 18-0 mark. The Bruins would then march through the Big Ten Tournament and continue their dominance in March Madness.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA would reach the National Championship for the first time since 1983 and face one of the top programs in the country, South Carolina. The Gamecocks are one of the top teams in the country, but UCLA was not intimidated and did not hold back, destroying South Carolina 79-51.

Now in the offseason, Close has had to rebuild the roster as players such as Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, and others all left for the WNBA. Close was able to bring in five players from the transfer portal, including Elina Aarnisalo, Donovyn Hunter, KK Bransford, Bonnie Deas, and forward Addy Brown.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the Texas Longhorns during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every year before the season starts, the AP preseason poll gets released to rank the top 25 teams entering the year. Last year, UCLA was ranked third in the country behind UConn and South Carolina. However, this year, UCLA could be ranked outside the top 10.

Why Is UCLA Ranked Below the Top 10?

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (11) celebrates with guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I mentioned earlier, UCLA is missing so much production from last year's championship team. The top six scorers from last year's team, including Betts, Rice, Jaquez, Gianna Kneepkens, Angela Dugalic, and Charlisse Leger-Walker, have all left for the WNBA.

Now, Cori Close will need to rely on the incoming transfer players, along with other returning players, such as sophomores Sienna Betts and Lena Bilic, to build off their true freshman seasons.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) against the Texas Longhorns during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so much inexperience along the roster and question marks of how each player will fit next to each other, I think even with the championship last year, they will be outside the top 10 in the 13-15 range.

Why UCLA Could Be Higher in the Rankings

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Bruins could be ranked outside the top 10, that doesn't mean they will stay there all year.

Both Sienna Betts and Lena Bilic had decent freshman campaigns and are primed for better sophomore seasons. Betts was one of the top incoming freshmen last year and will be looked at as a potential breakout player entering her sophomore year.

Apr 4, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) during practice at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bilic is a player also primed for a breakout sophomore year, as she can be a very capable lead guard. With the transfer of Elina Aarnisalo coming back to Westwood after her one year at North Carolina, Bilic will likely make her impact coming off the bench.

With those two, along with the incoming transfers making their mark on the team, there is no reason to think that UCLA can't be back in the top 10, or even the top five, next season.