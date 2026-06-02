Mick Cronin is entering a pivotal year as the UCLA basketball head coach.

Entering last offseason, the Bruins made big noise in the transfer portal, bringing in one of the top players, Donovan Dent, as well as Xavier Booker and a few others to build the roster's depth. With the addition of five players through the portal, the Bruins were ranked 12th in the preseason.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, they didn't live up to that preseason hype, as they never reached that level throughout the season. UCLA would finish the year with a 24-12 record and 13-7 in the Big Ten.

This year, Cronin brought in multiple players through the transfer portal, but didn't land any of the top players in the class.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bruins are a team that could play their way into the top five of the Big Ten or be middle of the road and have another double-digit-loss season. Recently, CBS Sports released its rankings of all Big Ten teams after the NBA withdrawal period, placing the Bruins in the middle of the conference.

Where the Bruins Are Ranked

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports split the Big Ten into five tiers, and UCLA was placed into tier three, which is categorized as tournament teams. Along with the Bruins are Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue, and Maryland.

Trotter brings up the moves Mick Cronin made this offseason, including adding Jaylen Petty to complement Trent Perry in the backcourt, Filip Jovic from Auburn, and Azavier Robinson from Butler.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin directs his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Trotter believes in this squad but is worried about the star power on the roster and acknowledges that UCLA was in the mix for Tounde Yessoufou, who withdrew from the NBA Draft and chose to commit to St. John's rather than return home to California.

How UCLA Can Improve Next Season

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Trent Perry needs to take a big leap forward in his development and become the go-to guy for the Bruins next season. Last year, Perry became one of the top players for the Bruins but was still behind senior Tyler Bilodeau, who led the team with 18 points per game.

Now with both Bilodeau and Dent gone, Perry will be given the keys to the offense.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts with guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Petty and Xavier Booker must have productive seasons, as Perry can do everything on offense himself. Petty will be a nice complementary scorer in the backcourt, and Booker will need to improve his perimeter shooting, as his reliability as a shooting big man will help both Perry and Petty get to the basket by opening up driving lanes.