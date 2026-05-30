Why UCLA's Bilodeau Could Hear Name Called in NBA Draft

Mick Cronin and UCLA Basketball had a disappointing season last year after entering the year ranked 12th in the country.

The Bruins were considered a potential Big Ten contender last season but failed to live up to those expectations. Cronin brought in one of the best players in the transfer portal, Donovan Dent; however, he did not have the year he hoped for.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

UCLA finished the season with a 24-12 record and a 13-7 record in the Big Ten. While the Bruins would reach the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament and go into March Madness with momentum, they would eventually fall in the second round to the UConn Huskies.

However, one player who did not have a disappointing year was senior forward Tyler Bilodeau, who played so well that he could potentially be a second-round selection in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau in the Draft

Both ESPN and CBS Sports released their top 100 players in the 2026 NBA Draft, and Bilodeau is listed in the top 60, which would signal that he could be a second-round selection.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) passes the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) defends during the 1st half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

CBS Sports has Bilodeau ranked 43rd, while ESPN has him ranked 56th.

Bilodeau is a pure stretch floor player, which is highly valuable in the modern NBA game. His ability to knock down, catch, and shoot three-pointers is very impressive, so any team looking to contend for an NBA Championship will gladly have him. If a player can do that consistently, he will get consistent playing time in meaningful games.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) runs back on defense after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA has not had a first-round selection since Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the 2023 NBA Draft. While Bilodeau will most likely not be a first-round pick, it will be a major win for Cronin, as even in a disappointing season, he can still develop NBA-caliber talent.

Bilodeau at UCLA

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

After his freshman year of college basketball at Oregon State, Bilodeau became a reliable player for both the Beavers and UCLA. After his sophomore year, Bilodeau entered the transfer portal, transferred to Westwood, and became arguably the best player on the team during both his junior and senior seasons.

While the Bruins had a disappointing season last year, it was not Bilodeau's fault, as he led the team in scoring.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

As a senior, Bilodeau averaged a career high in points with 17.6 per game on 51% shooting from the field and 46% from three, while also averaging 5.6 rebounds and one assist per game.

Bilodeau was the Bruins' main scoring option last year, but four other players averaged double figures in points; they weren't consistently reliable as the number one option.