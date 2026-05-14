Jaylen Petty Is Answer to UCLA's Point Guard Problem

UCLA basketball is heading into next season with a significant void at the point guard position. Skyy Clark will not be returning to the Bruins after entering the transfer portal in search of a fifth year of eligibility elsewhere. His departure leaves Mick Cronin with one of the more pressing roster needs in the Pac-12 heading into the offseason.

Following the loss to UConn in the second round of March Madness, Cronin moved quickly into the transfer portal and identified several players capable of making an immediate impact. One of those players is Jaylen Petty, who spent his true freshman season at Texas Tech.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Petty at Texas Tech

Petty was not the most highly recruited player in the 2025 class upon graduating from high school. He was rated as a 4-star prospect on both 247Sports and ESPN but ranked outside the top 100 players nationally. On3's recruiting site listed him as a three-star prospect. Despite a modest recruiting profile, Petty was one of the top players in the state of Washington and ultimately committed to Texas Tech, where he developed into one of the more reliable players on the roster.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders were headlined by the dynamic backcourt pairing of Christian Anderson and JT Toppin, which initially limited Petty's role to coming off the bench. When Toppin went down with an injury and was lost for the remainder of the season, Petty stepped up and became a dependable offensive option for Texas Tech down the stretch.

As a true freshman, Petty averaged 9.9 points per game, four rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. At just 6 feet 1 inch, getting to the basket consistently was a challenge, and he leaned on his jumper as his primary offensive tool. That reliance on the perimeter game is not a concern, given how well he shoots the ball. Petty shot 40 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range, numbers that translate well for a program like UCLA, which needs reliable perimeter production.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips forward Amani Lyles (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Petty in Westwood

After one season with the Red Raiders, Petty entered the transfer portal and chose to return closer to home, committing to UCLA. He steps into a program that needs exactly what he offers.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Petty should be the starting point guard heading into next season. His freshman year at Texas Tech demonstrated that he can handle the responsibilities of running an offense, even while playing alongside another high-level guard in Christian Anderson. His assist numbers were modest at 2.2 per game, but that was in part a product of his role within a system that did not require him to be the primary facilitator. At UCLA, that role will be his to own.

The fit alongside returning guard Trent Perry also makes sense on paper. Petty's perimeter shooting creates spacing, and his familiarity with playing alongside a ball-dominant guard should allow the two to complement each other effectively on offense.