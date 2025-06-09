UCLA's Brandon Williams Looking to Make an Impact in 2025
The UCLA Bruins have a tall task in front of them. After a 23-11 season and a second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament, head coach Mick Cronin made it clear: change was needed.
And he got right to work.
First came guard Donovan Dent, one of the nation’s quickest and most dynamic scorers. Then came Jamar Brown, an efficient shooter out of the Summit League who gives UCLA a much-needed perimeter threat.
The starting lineup looks mostly set. But one of the biggest preseason questions revolves around the depth — and whether someone can rise to make a difference.
Enter Brandon Williams.
The 6-foot-7 former four-star recruit from Queens, N.Y., redshirted last season after falling out of the rotation. His freshman numbers in 2023 weren’t eye-popping — 3.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 35% from the field, and 25% from three — but the context matters. He was one of the youngest starters in the country and started 14 games that year.
That experience proved invaluable.
He logged just one minute all season in 2024 — easy reason for a player with his pedigree to hit the portal. But Williams stayed loyal to the Bruins.
Cronin told the Los Angeles Times that after his freshman year, Williams made it clear he was committed to the program:
“His meeting was, ‘I hate to lose, coach. I know you’ve got to get some players,’” Cronin said. “‘Let me know if I can help, but I love you guys, this is where I’m supposed to be and I trust you, I trust the coaches, go get some players so we can win. I ain’t going anywhere.’”
Now, with Kobe Johnson gone to the NBA, a real opportunity has opened up for Williams. Though he’s listed as a power forward, the Bruins’ depth up front could push him to the wing — a switch that might suit his skill set.
The flashes are already there. In a January win over Arizona State, Williams put up 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, grabbed five boards, and nailed a three-pointer in just 20 minutes.
That game was a glimpse of the player he could become. When he's playing with confidence, his basketball IQ shines. He keeps his head up in transition, makes smart outlet passes, crashes the glass, and knows how to impact the game beyond the box score.
His perimeter shot still needs work, but the mechanics are clean. He just needs reps.
With UCLA projected as a top-10 team by Jon Rothstein, this might finally be the year Williams steps into the spotlight. He’s stuck with the program through tough stretches, developed physically and mentally, and now the door is open.
And don’t be surprised if he kicks it down.
