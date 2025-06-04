3 Questions Heading Into UCLA's 2025-26 Season
The UCLA Bruins had one of the most dominant defensive teams in college basketball, which helped them finish the season ranked 20th in the country.
Per KenPom, they were 14th in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency and 19th nationally in points allowed per game.
Despite the positives from the 2024–25 season, the Bruins ultimately fell short of their goals — and there’s still plenty to fix.
They fell to Wisconsin, 86–70, in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and the nail in the coffin came with a 67–58 second-round loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament.
Now, with the 2025–26 season approaching, several key questions surround Mick Cronin’s squad.
1) Will Perimeter Shooting Take a Step Forward?
It’s no secret that outside shooting was UCLA's biggest flaw last season. The Bruins shot just 30% from 3 in both their second-round loss to Tennessee and quarterfinal loss to Wisconsin.
And since there was no reliable solution in-house, Cronin turned to the transfer portal.
First, he brought in Kansas City transfer Jamar Brown — a catch-and-shoot specialist who also happened to be one of the nation’s better free-throw shooters. Brown ranked among the top 10 scorers in the Summit League, averaging 17 points per game while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.
Brown’s addition pairs nicely with Donovan Dent, the dynamic guard from New Mexico who is taking his talents to Westwood. Dent is one of the speediest guards in the country, boasting elite ball-handling and an ability to collapse defenses.
His ability to drive and dish could create open looks for Brown, Tyler Bilodeau, and Skyy Clark.
These new additions unlock an entirely new wrinkle in the offense, potentially creating the spacing and shot-making that the Bruins desperately lacked.
2) Can the Defense Sustain Its Elite Level?
Defense has always been Mick Cronin’s calling card — from his time at Murray State, to 13 years at Cincinnati, and now at UCLA.
There’s a strong chance the Bruins’ defense maintains or even exceeds last year’s elite level thanks to the continuity returning.
Kobe Johnson’s graduation and move to the NBA Draft may be a notable loss, especially considering he was a part of the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and averaged 1.6 steals per game.
Perhaps the arrival of Brown can help offset that. While not the most athletically gifted, Brown is a sneaky-effective on-ball defender, averaging 1.5 steals per game last season.
The return of both Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. should also help uphold the Bruins’ defensive standards. Dailey was a reliable on-ball defender, and there’s hope that Skyy Clark can help fill the void left by Johnson’s departure.
3) Is This Team Ready for a Big Ten Title?
The Big Ten remains one of the deepest, toughest conferences in the country.
While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Wisconsin reload annually, UCLA brings a rare combination of veteran leadership, high-impact transfers, roster continuity, and elite coaching under Cronin.
The Bruins have built their foundation on defense, toughness, and grit — but it was clear they lacked the offensive firepower to complement that identity.
So far, the offseason suggests UCLA is working hard to address its biggest flaw: perimeter shooting.
If the transfers live up to expectations and Cronin’s core continues to mature, UCLA won’t just be a Big Ten contender — they’ll be a legitimate Final Four threat.