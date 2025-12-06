What to Expect from UCLA Players vs. Oregon

After a solid outing against Washington, the Bruins are hoping to send a similar message against Oregon.

UCLA’s win over Washington was fueled by strong showings from Skyy Clark, Tyler Bilodeau , and Donovan Dent. If they can deliver again, the Bruins have a real chance to build momentum and start a win streak. Here is how we project how they might perform against Oregon:

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. had a rough outing against Washington, getting into foul trouble early and not really doing anything. As a key leader in the Bruins’ locker room, he needs to avoid games like this moving forward.

Dailey Jr. should have a chance to make a full 180 against Oregon. If he doesn't, there might be a bigger conversation to be had about his role and consistency moving forward. This season, Dailey Jr is averaging 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, while shooting a good 51.9% from the field.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Aaron Clark (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Game Prediction: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

Xavier Booker | F

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) runs to the court prior to the game against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has been a very solid piece this season for the Bruins overall. The Bruins' big man, however, needs to figure out some of his rebounding issues as of late. This season, he is averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, while averaging a great 64.7% shooting from the field.

If Booker can get 6+ rebounds against Oregon, the Bruins should have no issue blowing past the Ducks. He gets some slack for his lack of rebounding against Washington, as going up against Hannes Steinbach is no easy task.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and center Xavier Booker (1) leave the court after defeated by the Arizona Wildcats 69-65 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Prediction: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Sacramento State Hornets forward Mark Lavrenov (32) go for a rebound during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It was clear from the Cal game that the Bruins really missed Tyler Bilodeau. While his first half was forgettable, he really got things going in the second half, scoring 18 of his 21 points.

This season, Bilodeau is averaging a team-high 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists, while shooting a very solid 51.5% from the field. His rebounding could use some work, especially against Oregon.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to a play during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Prediction: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

Skyy Clark | G

Dec 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the ball while guarded by Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Easily the biggest performer in the Washington game was Skyy Clark . Not only did he lead the Bruins back in this game, but he was also key in the final minutes of the game, keeping the lead out of reach for the Huskies.

This season, Clark is averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, while shooting a very good 50% from the field and an even more impressive 51.6% from three. If Clark can stay hot, UCLA will cruise past Oregon.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) defends Sacramento State Hornets guard Jayden Teat (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Prediction: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST

Donovan Dent | G

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It seems like Donovan Dent has finally found his stride. Against Washington, he put up 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, a strong sign that his rhythm is returning. His early-season struggles can largely be written off, especially after Mick Cronin revealed he had been dealing with injuries during that stretch.

We are getting closer and closer to Dent really taking over, something fans have been waiting for. This season, Dent is averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and a team-high 6.9 assists. All of these numbers should see an uptick sooner rather than later.

Dec 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Prediction: 15 PTS, 7 AST, 3 REB

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin on the bench during the second half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If the Bruins can perform at or above these projected stats, the Bruins should be able to walk out of Pauley with a win.

