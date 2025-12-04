Recapping UCLA Bounce Back Game Against Washington

The Bruins would head to Washington hoping to bounce back after a terrible game against Cal. Here is how the Bruins fared.

1st Half

UCLA would start in the backseat, allowing eight unanswered Washington scores, due to plenty of missed shots and turnovers. It would take three minutes for Xavier Booker to get the first shot in for the Bruins.

The Bruins would take one step forward, and then three steps back, allowing Washington to go on a 5-16 run to start the first half. Tyler Bilodeau is playing, and so far, his presence has been a nuisance for the Bruins: two fouls and a turnover during this Washington run.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defend Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins would eventually get the lead back after a Skyy Clark three-pointer to make the score 21-18. Donovan Dent would make his mark as well, making two jumpers while the Bruins were down. Hannes Steinbach will be a huge issue for the Bruins moving forward.

Both teams would exchange baskets. While it did take a while, the Bruins have really brought things back. It is nice to see that the Bruins have shed the "glass jaw" label Mick Cronin gave them after the Cal loss.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin walks to the court prior to the game against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Bruins would fall behind again, this time not as badly. Skyy Clark has really stepped up this game, as he was able to drain another three to put the Bruins ahead and effectively close out the half. Entering the second half, the Bruins are up 36-32.

Key First Half Bruins Performances

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is fouled by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark: 15 PTS, 5-6 FG, 2 REB, 2 AST

Donovan Dent: 6 PTS, 6 AST, 2-4 FG

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) looks on during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

2nd Half

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin on the bench during the second half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After a very slow start for Bilodeau, he would take over, scoring 16 points in the first 8 minutes of the second half. This was needed as these efforts allowed UCLA to go on a 10-3 run in a two-minute span. UCLA is looking good, leading 59-49.

The Bruins have been really good at shutting down Washington star, Wesley Yates III, only allowing him to score three points at the 10-minute mark of the second half. Only 3 points on 1-8 shooting so far, they need to keep this up, or this game could prove to be closer than it should.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to a play during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

UCLA would obtain its biggest lead after a Jamar Brown layup to put the Bruins up 13. Washington would then call a timeout. The Bruins are looking good; the only question is where was this against Cal?

Donovan Dent is looking like the player we thought he was in the offseason. In the second half he has accumulated 10 points. His shooting issues have definitely gotten better, knocking down 50% from the field, and going 4-4 on free throws.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket against Pepperdine Waves forward Javon Cooley (23) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Hannes Steinbach is not going down without a fight. He has scored 24 of the Huskies' 64 points with 5 minutes left in the game, shooting 11-12 from the field. Wesley Yates has also heated up, scoring 9 points to cut the lead to 78-70.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA has really let this game fall out of there hands. The Bruins are only up 78-77 with less than a minute remaining. Quimari Peterson scored 5 points in less than a minute, and Hannes Steinbach has continued to make things hard for the Bruins.

Skyy Clark would be fouled and he would sink three free throws to extend the lead to 81-77, with just 14 second left. Zoom Diallo would convert his free throw after being fouled on his layup, 81-80. UCLA would close out the game 82-80, after Donovan Dent made 1-2 free throws.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) is greeted by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and guard Trent Perry (0) during the first half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

FINAL SCORE: 82-80

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.