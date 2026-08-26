UCLA Basketball Picking Up Steam With Elite 2028 Recruit

Mick Cronin has continued to pick up steam with the 2028 recruiting class, as he has just added another major prospect to the list of potential targets for the Bruins.

Benjamin Berrouet has scheduled an official visit with UCLA on Oct. 28, which would fall right before the official start of the season. Berrouet is a 5-star power forward prospect according to ESPN and one of the biggest stars in the class of 2028.

Encouraging Effort From Mick Cronin

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cronin’s targeting of prospects continues to be encouraging for Bruins fans, and Berrouet is the latest of the talented targets.

Berrouet is originally from McKinney, Texas, and is currently attending Dynamic Prep in Irving, Texas. Coming in at 6’8, he is ranked by ESPN as the fifth overall prospect on the 2028 SCNEXT 60 and ranked No. 1 at the power forward position.

Dynamic Duo in the Frontcourt

Jul 31, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith (8) and Washington Mystics center Lauren Betts (51) gesture during the second half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins have already garnered some interest from other prospects in the 2028 class as well. One of them is Dylan Betts , the younger brother of former UCLA star Lauren Betts and current forward Sienna Betts.

Betts, listed as a 7'3" center, combined with Berrouet, could give UCLA a very dangerous frontcourt duo if both elect to join the Bruins.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Berrouet’s size and versatility allow him to have a major role at the next level, and his ranking makes him the type of prospect that could immediately change the entire outlook for this 2028 Bruins recruiting class.

Getting Berrouet on campus just before the Bruins' season begins will give Cronin and his staff the chance to showcase their vision for the team and persuade him to join the UCLA family.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s interest in this 2028 class has mainly been in frontcourt prospects, which is interesting considering the type of basketball that Cronin has played and likely will play, especially this season.

If UCLA can turn Berrouet’s October visit into a strong impression, it may have some serious steam in the race for multiple top recruits in the 2028 cycle. The possibility of pairing Berrouet with Betts makes this recruiting class more intriguing, even though it’s still a while away.

Dec 3, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general view of the UCLA Bruins logo at center court at Pauley Pavilion exterior. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Betts’ size would give UCLA a major rim defender and paint presence, while Berrouet’s versatility and size would provide another talented option in the frontcourt.

It’s obviously too far out to start predicting where these players will land, but it’s certainly a good sign to see some interest already brewing for Mick Cronin and the Bruins.