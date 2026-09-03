UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 10
Continuing with the ranking of the top 20 Bruins of all time, we have finally reached the top 10.
Today’s Bruin was part of one of the most dominant runs college basketball has ever seen and received a lot of hardware over the course of his time as a Bruin.
UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 10 Curtis Rowe
Very few players can say they have won three National Championships at the college level, and Curtis Rowe is one of the few. Rowe played on three championship teams under John Wooden alongside other UCLA greats Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), Henry Bibby, and Lynn Shackelford.
During Rowe’s three-year run with the Bruins, he started all three seasons and averaged 15.2 points and 8.8 rebounds, shooting 52.6% from the field over the course of his career. When people talk about dominant runs in sports history, this UCLA team should be at the forefront of every one of those conversations.
These were not just ordinary championship teams. In the 1968-69 season, the Bruins only lost one game. In 1969-70, they suffered two losses before ultimately bouncing back and finishing the 1970-71 season with one loss again. That’s a combined 86-4 record across three seasons.
Rowe wasn’t just a player on a dominant team; he was an influential part of one of the greatest, most dominant runs the sport has ever seen.
His Individual Production Was Elite
The team's success tends to overshadow Rowe’s individual accomplishments. In his first season with the team, Rowe averaged 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, and he improved each season. In 1969-70, he averaged 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds before ending his UCLA career averaging a double-double with 17.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
That trajectory throughout the course of his time at UCLA is certainly something to note. He became increasingly dominant as he grew older. Often, Rowe’s career flies under the radar because of the people he played with.
With so many greats on that UCLA roster, the spotlight can only go on one at a time. If Rowe had played somewhere without so many legendary players, his individual stats would likely be even higher.
Overall, Rowe has one of the most accomplished résumés in all of college basketball history, giving him an easily deserved ranking inside the top-10. That UCLA run was absurdly dominant, and Rowe was a big part of it.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.