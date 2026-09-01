Continuing with the countdown of the 20 best UCLA basketball players of all time, the argument for this Bruin is pretty straightforward.

He was one of the most productive scorers not only in UCLA history but in college basketball in general. His impact at UCLA spanned four seasons and included many records that still stand today.

UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 11 Don MacLean

Nov 30, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pac-12 Networks analyst Don MacLean during the game between the UCLA Bruins and the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

MacLean wasn’t simply a great player for one season. His tenure in Westwood lasted a full four seasons, and he was consistently productive each and every year.

Over the course of his UCLA career, MacLean averaged 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He finished his time as a Bruin with 2,608 points, which remains the top-scoring total in UCLA history.

Feb 27, 1992; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans guard Harold Miner (23) shoots over UCLA Bruins forward Don MacLean (42) at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MacLean didn’t take long to establish himself as a star either. As a freshman in the 1988-89 season, MacLean averaged 18.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, earning the Pac-10 Rookie of the Year award. He immediately became one of the best players in Westwood and only got better from there.

His sophomore season was even better, averaging 19.9 points and 8.7 rebounds before taking yet another step as a junior. In 1990-91, MacLean averaged a career-high 23.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 55% from the field. He was named to First Team All-Pac-10.

Nov 30, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The UCLA Bruins logo at center court at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Finally, in his senior season, he averaged 20.7 points and 7.8 rebounds before moving on to the NBA. His time at UCLA ended as a three-time First-Team All-Pac-10 player and a Consensus Second-Team All-American in 1991-92.

Why He Ranks No. 11 All-Time

His career statistics are really what make the case for him being No. 11 on this list, though. His team success while at UCLA was very limited. The Bruins struggled to make deep postseason runs, aside from MacLean's senior season, when he led them to the West Regional Final, where they lost to Indiana.

Nov 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network analyst Don MacLean during a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Idaho State Bengals at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While there are obviously players with more championships, deeper NCAA Tournament runs, or more iconic moments, MacLean’s statistical success is far too elite to ignore. Having a player consistently elite for four straight seasons is not common by any means.

MacLean was a star as a freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior. He’ll forever be remembered as one of the greatest Bruins to ever play for UCLA and one of the most prolific scorers to come through the program.