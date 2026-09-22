Today we’re back, counting down the top 20 players in UCLA basketball history!

We have arrived at the penultimate position in the rankings, and the runner-up to the best player in UCLA’s storied history. Few programs in college basketball history have produced the individual talent that UCLA has.

This Bruin was one of the most statistically dominant players in UCLA’s history and had a major influence on the team’s dominance at the time. When ranking UCLA’s all-time players, there are two individuals who stick out as clear choices for the top-two spots. Coming in at the No. 2 overall spot is none other than Bill Walton.

March 26, 1973; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center Bill Walton (32) smiles on the bench while celebrating a victory in the 1973 NCAA National Championship game against the Memphis Tigers at St. Louis Arena. UCLA defeated Memphis 87-66. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 2 Bill Walton

The former UCLA superstar center didn’t have the longest UCLA career on the list, but what he accomplished in his three seasons in Westwood was nothing short of extraordinary.

In 1971-72, his first season with the Bruins, Walton averaged a double-double, with 21.1 points and 15.5 rebounds per game. He also led UCLA to a perfect 30-0 season and won the National Championship. Walton was named a consensus First Team All-American and earned just about every player of the year award possible.

Mar 1972; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center Bill Walton grabs a rebound during the 1972 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next season was no different: he led the Bruins to another National Championship and averaged 20.4 points and 16.9 rebounds per game, earning another First Team All-American nod and National Player of the Year honors. On the biggest stage in the biggest game, Walton was exceptional as well.

Walton delivered a phenomenal performance in the 1973 National Championship game, scoring 44 points, while leading the Bruins to finish another perfect season. Walton would follow it up with another statistically impressive final season, in which he averaged 19.3 points and 14.7 rebounds. He would ultimately fall short of his third NCAA championship, as the Bruins finished with a 26-4 overall record.

March 26, 1973; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Memphis center Larry Kenon (35) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins center Bill Walton (32) during the 1973 Final Four. UCLA defeated Memphis 87-66. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walton Was a Winner

Across Walton’s three seasons at UCLA, the superstar center went 86-4, a winning percentage of .956. Other UCLA legends can challenge his overall statistics, and some can match his longevity, but few can match Walton's dominance in Westwood.

Dec 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN analyst Bill Walton during the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

His professional career further strengthens his resume. Walton went on to become an NBA MVP, two-time NBA champion, and Hall of Famer. When you combine the individual excellence with the wins that followed Walton throughout his entire career, it remains more than enough to justify his status as the second-best UCLA player of all time.