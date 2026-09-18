Today, we’re continuing with the countdown of the top 20 UCLA Bruins of all-time, and we’ve made it to the top three.

Before UCLA became one of the most dominant teams of all-time under John Wooden, the Bruins had yet to claim a National Championship. Wooden had coached the Bruins for some time but never reached the finish line until the 1963-64 season, with Gail Goodrich leading the way.

UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 3 Gail Goodrich

Mar 1965; Unknown location, USA: FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins guard Gail Goodrich (25) in action against the Duke Blue Devils. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodrich ranks No. 3 on the list because his resume combines elite individual success with team success and national impact. Goodrich is among the most impressive guards to ever come through UCLA and was part of UCLA’s first national title in 1964.

He was a key piece every season of his career, but especially in 1964, en route to a perfect 30-0 season for the Bruins. In that season, Goodrich averaged 21.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. His following season, however, was even more impressive.

Mar 20, 1964; Kansas City, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins guard Gail Goodrich (25) in action against Kansas State Wildcats forward Willie Murrell (44) during the NCAA Final Four at Municipal Auditorium. The Bruins beat the Wildcats 90-84. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodrich averaged 24.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while leading UCLA to back-to-back national titles, the first two in the school’s history. He was a consensus First Team All-American and finished his career with 1,691 points, leaving UCLA as the program’s leading scorer at the time.

Goodrich is also a part of one of the greatest moments in the school’s history. In the 1965 NCAA Tournament championship game against Michigan, Goodrich scored 42 points to lead the Bruins past the Wolverines and claim their second title.

Mar 1965; Unknown location, USA: FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins guard Gail Goodrich (25) in action against the Duke Blue Devils. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodrich was named to the All-Tournament team in both of his championship seasons, solidifying his place as one of the greatest tournament players UCLA has ever had.

Goodrich Had a Major Impact on UCLA’s History

It’s nearly impossible to tell the story of UCLA basketball without mentioning Goodrich. He was instrumental in bringing the first two championship trophies to Westwood and played in an era under arguably the greatest coach of all time.

Feb 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; The retired Los Angeles Lakers jerseys of Jamaal Wilkes (52), Wilt Chamberlain (13), Elgin Baylor (22), Gail Goodrich (25), Shaquille O'Neal (34), Jerry West (44), Magic Johnson (32), James Worthy (42), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33), Chick Hearn and Kobe Bryant (8) and (24)at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Goodrich’s case for the top 20 is built on each of these factors, as he had tremendous success both as an individual and with the team. He would also go on to have a successful NBA career, becoming a five-time All-Star and winning an NBA Championship with the Lakers in 1972.

For a player who had that much success and is that integrated into UCLA’s history, it makes Goodrich an easy pick for the top three.