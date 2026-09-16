When ranking the best 20 players in UCLA’s history, it’s hard to separate individual success from team championships.

Fortunately, we don’t have to separate the two for the legendary Bruin coming in at No. 4 on the list.

UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 4 Sidney Wicks

Jan 23, 1971; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins forward Sidney Wicks (35) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Joyce Center during the 1970-71 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wicks was a part of something that only a few people in college basketball history can relate to. During his three-year run at UCLA, Wicks played on a team that won the National Championship every year.

Wicks joined the Bruins in the 1968-69 season, when he averaged 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. That season, the Bruins went 29-1 and dominated Purdue by 20 points to become national champions.

Jan 23, 1971; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins forward Sidney Wicks (35) at the Joyce Center during the 1970-71 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his sophomore season, he won one fewer game, as UCLA went 28-2, but still won the National Championship against Jacksonville. Wicks was a major contributor in his second season, averaging 18.6 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. He led the conference in total points, total rebounds, and rebounds per game. He was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Wick’s Best Season at UCLA

However, his senior season would be even better. Wicks averaged 21.3 points and 12.8 rebounds, leading UCLA in both categories. The Bruins went 29-1 again and captured yet another national title by defeating Villanova in 1971.

Mar 25, 1971; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins forward Sidney Wicks (35) in action against the Kansas Jayhawks during the semifinals of the NCAA Men's Final Four at the Astrodome. The Bruins defeated the Jayhawks 68-60. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wicks' individual statistics are already amazing. He was named National Player of the Year by the USBWA and The Sporting News in 1971 and was a two-time consensus All-American.

When you take into account the fact that he also won three straight national titles and only lost four games in his entire college career, it makes him a no-brainer for a top-five slot on this list. Wicks is without a doubt one of the most decorated and accomplished players in the history of John Wooden’s dynasty.

Mar 27, 1971; Houston, TX, USA, FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center Sidney Wicks (35) against the Villanova Wildcats center Howard Porter (54) during the 1971 Final Four. UCLA beat Villanova 68-62 to win the national championship. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His NBA career was successful as well. Wicks was drafted second overall and played the first half of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers and won Rookie of the Year in the 1971-72 season. Over the course of his professional career, Wicks was a four-time All-Star and a significant contributor as a scorer.

Wicks' place in UCLA’s history will be forever remembered for his immense team success and the highly productive seasons he brought to UCLA. His No. 35 jersey is one of the few retired numbers in Bruins history, making an even stronger case for his placement on this list.