UCLA Basketball Faces a Massive Big Ten Test

It’s an intriguing year for the Bruins under Mick Cronin.

UCLA has a talented lineup that could be one of the more underrated rosters in the country, and could certainly make some noise in the Big Ten and in March.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA recently released its full schedule for the 2026-2027 season, and there is one particular section the Bruins have that could yield both negative and positive results.

Gauntlet in Conference Play

Starting January 19th, the Bruins will begin a 6-game stretch in the middle of conference play, with some of the hardest opponents in the Big Ten. UCLA will begin with a home game against Wisconsin, and though the Badgers lost talent in the offseason, they should still be a team at the top of the conference and will not be an easy matchup, even at home.

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort speaks during a practice session press conference ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then UCLA will travel to Nebraska to take on the Huskers in another matchup against a potential top-25 team in the country. Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager return as the focal point of the Huskers' offense and could give UCLA a ton of trouble on the road.

From there, they’ll head back home to take on the defending champions of Michigan. Despite the loss of key talent, the Wolverines still look poised to sit atop the conference and will be a crucial game for the Bruins if they want to have a chance at winning the Big Ten.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Followed by Michigan is another road trip across the country to play Indiana, a team that just missed the tournament last season but could be poised to deal damage this season. From there, the Bruins will face arguably their toughest test of the season, as they travel to Champaign, Illinois, to play the Fighting Illini on the road.

Playing a potential top-5 team in the country coming off a grueling week against Michigan and Indiana is no easy task. The Illini will boast one of the best rosters in the country and will attempt to win the conference on their way back to the Final Four.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, UCLA will finish off with a home game against Iowa, and though it may be more winnable than others, Ben McCollum will have his guys ready to fight.

The Positives and Negatives

The positives of a grueling schedule of games in that sequence are that it prepares you for March in January and February. Few conferences have the potential for a schedule such as UCLA has, and it could provide the Bruins with a great gauntlet that will prepare the team for the talent they’ll face in both the conference tournament and the NCAA tournament.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The negative, however, is that it will spin the wheels on this team and could potentially create some tread on the tires for the Bruins. Playing that many fantastic teams in such a short time is a hard stretch, and it will be imperative that the Bruins make it out not only healthy, but stronger as a team.