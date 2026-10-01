Tier Ranking Every Opponent on UCLA's Basketball Schedule

Looking at the Bruins' basketball schedule for the 2026-27 season, my immediate takeaway is how many quality teams UCLA will face.

Of course, they’ll also start the season with some layups, but the Big Ten schedule they face is truly no joke. That said, let’s rank every opponent that UCLA will face this season.

Tier 6: Long Beach State, Delaware, North Florida, CSFU, UC Riverside, Quinnipiac

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These should all be tallies in UCLA's win column, and if they aren’t, something has gone terribly wrong. The interesting thing about these games on the schedule is that they all offer a sort of “cool-down” period after a major test.

North Florida, Long Beach State, and CSFU are the next three games after the opener against Arizona; Quinnipiac and UC Riverside follow shortly after playing Gonzaga.

Tier 5: San Diego State, Washington, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we move up in competition, we’re still not quite at the level where UCLA should be tested a ton. While each of these teams certainly has talent somewhere on their roster, they have either had major turnover (like SDSU) or just didn’t have a powerful, cohesive roster to begin with.

For the Big Ten teams in this tier, you can comfortably expect them to be at the bottom of the conference standings.

Tier 4: Oregon, Iowa, Maryland, Saint Mary’s

Iowa head coach Ben McCollum talks to reporters after an Iowa men’s basketball practice July 15, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here we’ve begun to get to the teams that could give UCLA some trouble. UCLA has a very talented, cohesive roster, so I expect them to make it through each of these games alive, but it won’t be as easy as against the previous opponents.

UCLA will play Oregon twice this season, both at home and on the road; Iowa will come at the very end of a difficult stretch, and if the Bruins aren’t ready, that could be a game worth watching.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins will play Saint Mary’s in an MTE, with Georgetown or Texas ready to play the winner. I haven’t included the Hoyas or the Longhorns in this list, just because it isn’t a confirmed matchup, though it would very likely be Texas.

Tier 3: Ohio State, Nebraska, Indiana, Wisconsin

This is the tier where the competition jumps the most, in my opinion. I'd still favor the Bruins in each of these matchups, but it won’t come easy. Nebraska has some key returners that may make life difficult for the Bruins, and Ohio State and Indiana seem to be getting better each year.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few during action against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 14, 2025, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tier 2: Gonzaga, USC, Purdue

This is where things get even tougher. Gonzaga will always have a competitive team, and UCLA has the privilege of playing them on a neutral field close to home in Anaheim. UCLA will play USC twice this season, which should be some of the best duels in the Big Ten. USC has bolstered its roster a lot this offseason and placed itself in serious conversations with the elite in the Big Ten.

Purdue may regress this season from its recent standard, but it’s always tough to play at Mackey Arena.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tier 1: Arizona, Illinois, Michigan State, Michigan

The cream of the crop in college basketball. These are the four toughest games on UCLA’s schedule, without a doubt. Three of the four made the Final Four last season, and Michigan State brought back arguably the best point guard in the nation, Jeremy Fears Jr.

The Bruins have a tough season ahead of them, but I believe they have the talent to make a splash.