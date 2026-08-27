Biggest Questions UCLA Football Still Faces Before Week One

With Week One quickly approaching, UCLA still has many unanswered questions surrounding its roster.

The Bruins have been pretty secretive with their practices this offseason. Few of them have been open to the media, and of the ones that have been open, only small portions of a much larger practice have been observed.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins and Big Ten Conference logos on the field at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This gives us a pretty foggy sense of what to expect from UCLA this season and makes it difficult to get a clear sense of what to expect. That said, some questions we have a decent enough idea of the answer to, and some we’re taking a bit of a shot in the dark.

Who Will Be the No. 1 Wide Receiver?

The spot for the No. 1 receiver has been up for debate for a while now, and realistically, there are only a handful of actual candidates.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We can safely assume that Landon Ellis will be among the starting wideouts against Cal, as his connection with the staff from last season at James Madison is sure to earn him some playing time to begin the season. In addition, he may very well be the most talented wide receiver on the team.

Brian Rowe Jr. from South Carolina is another intriguing candidate. He will likely see the starting lineup as well, and his skill set could absolutely translate into a lot of yards in this UCLA offense.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) forces a fumble by UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mikey Matthews is another intriguing candidate, as he already has a developed relationship with Nico Iamaleava, and that connection could translate into trust early on in the season.

If I had to take an educated guess, I would lean either Ellis or Matthews. Ellis may very well be the “best” receiver on this team, but Matthews' established connection could be a very reliable handrail during the early stages of the season.

What Will Be the Offensive Identity?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, with such a limited view of this UCLA offense, it's hard to discern exactly what to expect regarding its offensive identity.

When you look at the Bruins' roster, it screams run first. UCLA has three potential starting running backs in the backfield: Wayne Knight, Jaivian Thomas, and Anthony Woods.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those three in a committee-style offense could be very dangerous in the Big Ten. Rotating fresh legs off the sideline at that consistently talented level could be huge for the Bruins.

What Are the Strengths of This Defense?

Looking at this defensive roster, it’s hard not to love the linebacking room. Sammy Omosigho could be an electric player on this defense, and I would expect him to have a great year with the Bruins after transferring from Oklahoma.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you add in Trent Hendrick, the former Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, that positional group, and specifically that linebacking duo, creates excitement.