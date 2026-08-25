Full 2026 UCLA Football Schedule: Dates, Times, Locations

There's nowhere to go but up for the Bruins. After a disappointing 3-9 season, Bob Chesney has the opportunity to turn this team around, and that long road begins on Sept. 5.

Let’s take a look at every game on the Bruins' schedule this season, as they attempt to come back from the abysmal 3-9 year we witnessed last season.

Week 1: vs. Cal

September 5 | 7:30pm PST | Berkeley, CA

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) drops back to pass against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve talked plenty about the opportunity that Cal brings in Week 1. The Bruins should have a decent road test to start the season in a game that could come down to the wire.

Week 2: vs. San Diego State

September 12 | 4:15pm PST | Pasadena, CA

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins will continue the season at the Rose Bowl against another interesting non-conference game that could be a bit of a test for UCLA.

Week 3: vs. Purdue

September 19 | 8:00pm PST | Pasadena, CA

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) looks on during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boilermakers should be one of the easier games on this Bruins Big Ten schedule, and having them early in the season could be a great opportunity to have a hot start to the season.

Week 4: vs. Maryland

September 26 | TBA | College Park, MD

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass against Michigan State in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland can give the Bruins some trouble, but it should be a very winnable game for Bob Chesney and UCLA. College Park does indeed get loud, but if the Bruins can come away with a win, they have a good chance of starting 2-0 in conference play.

Week 5: vs. Oregon

October 10 | TBA | Eugene, OR

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The hardest game on the schedule. Not only will Oregon potentially be the No. 1 team in the country when they play the Bruins, but UCLA will also have to fight in a crazy-loud environment on the road.

Week 6: vs. Wisconsin

October 17 | TBA | Pasadena, CA

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Lance Mason (86) celebrates with wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (13) during the second half after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a blessing that the Bruins don’t have to play the Badgers in Madison. UCLA’s home-field advantage may give them the edge in this one.

Week 7: vs. Michigan State

October 24 | TBA | Pasadena, CA

Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, right, tackles UCLA's Nico Iamaleava during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA continues its three-game home stretch with another winnable game against a developing Michigan State team.

Week 8: vs. Nevada

October 31 | TBA | Pasadena, CA

Nevada quarterback Carter Jones looks to run with ball against San Diego State at Mackay Stadium on Saturday Oct. 11, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nevada should give the Bruins a nice break from conference play, and no doubt should be a tally in the win column.

Week 9: vs. Minnesota

November 7 | TBA | Minneapolis, MN

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The toughest stretch of the schedule starts here, in a loud Golden Gophers stadium. Minnesota could be a sneaky good team in the Big Ten and give UCLA some trouble, but the Bruins should be able to escape with a win.

Week 10: vs. Illinois

November 13 | 6:00pm PST | Pasadena, CA

Sep 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) attempt to make a catch against Western Michigan during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois likely won’t be as good as they have been in recent years, and the home-field advantage certainly helps. It won’t be an easy game by any means for the Bruins, but it should be a good test before the toughest portion of the schedule.

Week 11: vs. Michigan

November 21 | TBA | Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We all know how loud the Big House can get. Michigan could very well be one of the top teams in the conference and will give UCLA one of the toughest games on the schedule.

Week 12: vs. USC

November 28 | TBA | Pasadena, CA

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rivalry week always presents UCLA with a chance to end the season on a high note. The Trojans will be a tough matchup this season, but this game could be a lot closer than most would initially assume.