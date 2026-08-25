Full 2026 UCLA Football Schedule: Dates, Times, Locations
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There's nowhere to go but up for the Bruins. After a disappointing 3-9 season, Bob Chesney has the opportunity to turn this team around, and that long road begins on Sept. 5.
Let’s take a look at every game on the Bruins' schedule this season, as they attempt to come back from the abysmal 3-9 year we witnessed last season.
Week 1: vs. Cal
September 5 | 7:30pm PST | Berkeley, CA
We’ve talked plenty about the opportunity that Cal brings in Week 1. The Bruins should have a decent road test to start the season in a game that could come down to the wire.
Week 2: vs. San Diego State
September 12 | 4:15pm PST | Pasadena, CA
The Bruins will continue the season at the Rose Bowl against another interesting non-conference game that could be a bit of a test for UCLA.
Week 3: vs. Purdue
September 19 | 8:00pm PST | Pasadena, CA
The Boilermakers should be one of the easier games on this Bruins Big Ten schedule, and having them early in the season could be a great opportunity to have a hot start to the season.
Week 4: vs. Maryland
September 26 | TBA | College Park, MD
Maryland can give the Bruins some trouble, but it should be a very winnable game for Bob Chesney and UCLA. College Park does indeed get loud, but if the Bruins can come away with a win, they have a good chance of starting 2-0 in conference play.
Week 5: vs. Oregon
October 10 | TBA | Eugene, OR
The hardest game on the schedule. Not only will Oregon potentially be the No. 1 team in the country when they play the Bruins, but UCLA will also have to fight in a crazy-loud environment on the road.
Week 6: vs. Wisconsin
October 17 | TBA | Pasadena, CA
It’s a blessing that the Bruins don’t have to play the Badgers in Madison. UCLA’s home-field advantage may give them the edge in this one.
Week 7: vs. Michigan State
October 24 | TBA | Pasadena, CA
UCLA continues its three-game home stretch with another winnable game against a developing Michigan State team.
Week 8: vs. Nevada
October 31 | TBA | Pasadena, CA
Nevada should give the Bruins a nice break from conference play, and no doubt should be a tally in the win column.
Week 9: vs. Minnesota
November 7 | TBA | Minneapolis, MN
The toughest stretch of the schedule starts here, in a loud Golden Gophers stadium. Minnesota could be a sneaky good team in the Big Ten and give UCLA some trouble, but the Bruins should be able to escape with a win.
Week 10: vs. Illinois
November 13 | 6:00pm PST | Pasadena, CA
Illinois likely won’t be as good as they have been in recent years, and the home-field advantage certainly helps. It won’t be an easy game by any means for the Bruins, but it should be a good test before the toughest portion of the schedule.
Week 11: vs. Michigan
November 21 | TBA | Ann Arbor, MI
We all know how loud the Big House can get. Michigan could very well be one of the top teams in the conference and will give UCLA one of the toughest games on the schedule.
Week 12: vs. USC
November 28 | TBA | Pasadena, CA
Rivalry week always presents UCLA with a chance to end the season on a high note. The Trojans will be a tough matchup this season, but this game could be a lot closer than most would initially assume.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.