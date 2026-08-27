3 Players Who Will Change Everything for UCLA in 2026

There’s a lot of excitement this season for Bruins football. Bob Chesney and his rebuilt UCLA roster have given this fanbase one of the most exciting offseasons in some time, and Week One cannot come soon enough.

That said, there are three players on this roster whom I would circle as the most important figures to this UCLA team and what their season could end up looking like.

Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s almost impossible not to put Iamaleava on a list like this. We’ve seen what he can do, and we know that his performance this season could ultimately be the difference between a 4-8 team and an 8-4 team.

When you look at the tools Chesney has brought in, there’s certainly more talent around Iamaleava than he worked with previously, specifically last season at UCLA. With that in mind, it would be hard to believe his performance would not change drastically compared to the product we saw last season.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fully healthy Iamaleava has the arm talent, the legs, and the leadership to drive this UCLA team towards success. The Big Ten is a tough conference, but if Iamaleava can build a solid foundation for this team, the Bruins could be in a good spot.

Wayne Knight

One of the most impactful transfers from James Madison is none other than likely starting running back Wayne Knight. Rushing for over 1,300 yards last season, Knight has the experience and familiarity with the staff to hit the ground running this season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he may not get the same workload as he did last season with the Dukes, I would expect Knight to be the focal point of the offense. I believe Chesney will enter the year with a run-first mindset, and he may do so through a committee of different backs.

With Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods in the room, UCLA should have fresh legs throughout all sixty minutes, with Knight likely receiving the highest share of the snaps.

Sahir West

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve talked enough about the offensive focal points, so let’s turn to this Bruins defense. If you don’t know about Sahir West now, you will soon enough.

Another one of Chesney’s James Madison transfers, West will no doubt be starting off the edge for the Bruins. Despite some skepticism throughout the offseason, West is potentially the most important player, not only on this defense but on this team.

He will no doubt be the focal point of this defense, and his talent should make him one of the leaders on that side of the ball.