Former UCLA Football Top Recruit Could Be on Outside
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If you want to see a lot of young, talented freshmen become stars this football season, UCLA is not the team for you.
It doesn’t seem like we’ll see a lot of freshmen see the field this year for the Bruins, and especially not in a meaningful role. One player I thought we might see some snaps of was wide receiver Kenneth Moore, who originally committed to UCLA out of St. Mary’s High School in Stockton, California.
Crowded Wide Receiver Department
As it turns out, the wide receiver room is simply too full for a freshman to see any significant, meaningful snaps this season. With the number of veteran transfers brought into that department, it looks like Moore’s time may be better served next season, as he’s still a developing talent with room to grow.
It wouldn’t be shocking to see the three starters who take the field for the first snap against Cal all be transfers. James Madison transfer Landon Ellis is probably the guy I am most confident in to see the field on the season’s opening drive, followed by South Carolina transfer Brian Rowe Jr.
That final slot in the starting rotation should come down to lone returner Mikey Matthews and Michigan transfer Semaj Morgan. My guess would initially lean towards Matthews landing the starting role due to the prior connection he would have with Iamaleava, but there’s still time to change before the season opener.
Just because the room is crowded doesn’t mean Moore won’t have any opportunity to ever see the field. There will be times throughout the season when he should find the field, and what he chooses to do with those opportunities will ultimately decide his future roles.
Will He Ever See the Field?
As a former 4-star, according to ESPN, he’s certainly a very talented athlete, but just in a situation where he may have to wait to carve out his role for the Bruins.
There’s nothing wrong with taking your first season to develop under older, more experienced players; in fact, it should be encouraged. However, in today’s college football landscape, instant gratification is at an all-time high, and that’s not a good thing.
Moore’s time is certainly coming, as he has too much talent to never get a chance to show it off. As the offseason progresses, Moore can further elevate his status and carve out a potential role for himself.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.