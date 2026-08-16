Biggest Winner, Loser From UCLA Football Fall Camp Week 1

Through a good look at this UCLA team with week one of fall camp in the books, there are plenty of so-called “winners” thus far.

On the other side of the coin, there’s the “loser” of fall camp. While they may be labeled harshly, I would preface this by saying that these are just the players who still have something to prove as camp progresses.

Biggest Winner: OC Dean Kennedy

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins women's basketball coach Cori Close (center) calls plays with offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy (left) and coach Bob Chesney during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest winner throughout the first week of fall camp isn’t even a player, but instead it’s offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy.

As more reports about UCLA camp come out, the more praise we hear about this Bruins offense. The biggest exclamation point comes from the running back room, where the dynamic trio of Wayne Knight, Jaivian Thomas, and Anthony Woods has really stood out so far.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver room is also worth noting, as many guys in that department have been impressive in practice. James Madison transfer Landon Ellis, Mikey Matthews, and Brian Rowe Jr. look to be getting the starting reps, but there’s plenty of talent in that room to have a serious discussion about who hits the field first.

With so much talent on the offensive side of the ball, it should make Kennedy’s job much easier. He should have a lot of fun this season using these weapons creatively, and he gets to run it in a Chesney-style offense, one that he’s very familiar with.

Biggest Loser: Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know the title is harsh, and it’s not very reflective of how Bruins fans should feel about Nico Iamaleava.

While I am labeling him the “biggest loser” of Bruins camp, all I am saying is he has the biggest mountain to climb in terms of where we want him to be by the end of fall camp.

While it was reported that he’s started camp off slow, he’s been given a great resource since then in the form of Derek Carr, who should help him get to where he needs to be by the beginning of the season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With limited information on these Bruins' practices, it’s very difficult to label anyone on this roster as a “loser” this far. In terms of arriving at the expectations set out for you, Iamaleava would have the biggest gap between where he is now and what the expectations are for him this season.

Again, with the limited view of what's going on in practice, it can be incredibly tough to label someone as a loser after one week of practice.