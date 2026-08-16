Biggest Winner, Loser From UCLA Football Fall Camp Week 1
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Through a good look at this UCLA team with week one of fall camp in the books, there are plenty of so-called “winners” thus far.
On the other side of the coin, there’s the “loser” of fall camp. While they may be labeled harshly, I would preface this by saying that these are just the players who still have something to prove as camp progresses.
Biggest Winner: OC Dean Kennedy
The biggest winner throughout the first week of fall camp isn’t even a player, but instead it’s offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy.
As more reports about UCLA camp come out, the more praise we hear about this Bruins offense. The biggest exclamation point comes from the running back room, where the dynamic trio of Wayne Knight, Jaivian Thomas, and Anthony Woods has really stood out so far.
The wide receiver room is also worth noting, as many guys in that department have been impressive in practice. James Madison transfer Landon Ellis, Mikey Matthews, and Brian Rowe Jr. look to be getting the starting reps, but there’s plenty of talent in that room to have a serious discussion about who hits the field first.
With so much talent on the offensive side of the ball, it should make Kennedy’s job much easier. He should have a lot of fun this season using these weapons creatively, and he gets to run it in a Chesney-style offense, one that he’s very familiar with.
Biggest Loser: Nico Iamaleava
I know the title is harsh, and it’s not very reflective of how Bruins fans should feel about Nico Iamaleava.
While I am labeling him the “biggest loser” of Bruins camp, all I am saying is he has the biggest mountain to climb in terms of where we want him to be by the end of fall camp.
While it was reported that he’s started camp off slow, he’s been given a great resource since then in the form of Derek Carr, who should help him get to where he needs to be by the beginning of the season.
With limited information on these Bruins' practices, it’s very difficult to label anyone on this roster as a “loser” this far. In terms of arriving at the expectations set out for you, Iamaleava would have the biggest gap between where he is now and what the expectations are for him this season.
Again, with the limited view of what's going on in practice, it can be incredibly tough to label someone as a loser after one week of practice.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.