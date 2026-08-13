3 Things We Learned From Week 1 of UCLA Football Camp
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Week 1 of the Bruins' fall camp is in the books, and we’ve learned some pretty significant information regarding what exactly we can expect from this UCLA team as we quickly approach week one.
Derek Carr Will Help This Quarterback Room
Perhaps one of the more inspiring storylines from camp was the arrival of former NFL quarterback Derek Carr, who has joined the UCLA staff as a special advisor and will serve as an excellent resource for quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
As a college athlete, being able to have the resources of a successful professional quarterback in your corner is something that truly cannot be understated.
Carr has had a long-standing relationship with UCLA General Manager Darrick Yray and wants to share his knowledge to help the Bruins program.
As Bob Chesney put it: "I think when Derek Carr asks to help out, the answer is yes."
Carr should be able to help get this UCLA quarterback room settled in and ready by Week 1, so that these Bruins, specifically Iamaleava, can hit the ground running when they travel to Berkeley to play Cal on Sep. 5.
Riley Robell Is Leader in the Clubhouse
According to reports from 247Sports, Robell has been the guy starting at the center position at just about every fall camp practice.
As it stands, it’s looking more and more like he’s running away with the position battle, and it’s likely we'll see him lined up over the football come UCLA’s season opener.
Robell has, however, been dealing with an injury that sidelined him from practice on Tuesday, even though he “felt awesome,” according to Bob Chesney. Chesney elected to hold Robell out of practice, noting that UCLA had the day off on Wednesday, so he wanted to give Robell an extra day of rest.
Defensive Backs Need To Step Up
There’s a double-edged sword in this observation. Several guys in the wide receiver room have been continually showing off in practice and consistently getting open routes.
While that speaks volumes about the state of the receiver room, it’s not so great for the guys in the defensive backs group.
Multiple safeties and corners have reportedly been beaten by the receivers in team reps, and it seems as if the offense is getting the best of them. There are certainly positives to take away, but it seems like the secondary has been getting good competition.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.