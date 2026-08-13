3 Things We Learned From Week 1 of UCLA Football Camp

Week 1 of the Bruins' fall camp is in the books, and we’ve learned some pretty significant information regarding what exactly we can expect from this UCLA team as we quickly approach week one.

Derek Carr Will Help This Quarterback Room

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Perhaps one of the more inspiring storylines from camp was the arrival of former NFL quarterback Derek Carr, who has joined the UCLA staff as a special advisor and will serve as an excellent resource for quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

As a college athlete, being able to have the resources of a successful professional quarterback in your corner is something that truly cannot be understated.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carr has had a long-standing relationship with UCLA General Manager Darrick Yray and wants to share his knowledge to help the Bruins program.

As Bob Chesney put it: "I think when Derek Carr asks to help out, the answer is yes."

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carr should be able to help get this UCLA quarterback room settled in and ready by Week 1, so that these Bruins, specifically Iamaleava, can hit the ground running when they travel to Berkeley to play Cal on Sep. 5.

Riley Robell Is Leader in the Clubhouse

According to reports from 247Sports , Robell has been the guy starting at the center position at just about every fall camp practice.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it stands, it’s looking more and more like he’s running away with the position battle, and it’s likely we'll see him lined up over the football come UCLA’s season opener.

Robell has, however, been dealing with an injury that sidelined him from practice on Tuesday, even though he “felt awesome,” according to Bob Chesney . Chesney elected to hold Robell out of practice, noting that UCLA had the day off on Wednesday, so he wanted to give Robell an extra day of rest.

Defensive Backs Need To Step Up

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (4) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a double-edged sword in this observation. Several guys in the wide receiver room have been continually showing off in practice and consistently getting open routes.

While that speaks volumes about the state of the receiver room , it’s not so great for the guys in the defensive backs group.

Multiple safeties and corners have reportedly been beaten by the receivers in team reps, and it seems as if the offense is getting the best of them. There are certainly positives to take away, but it seems like the secondary has been getting good competition.