UCLA Football Notebook: Bruins Could Have Three-Headed RB Monster

Looking at the Bruins roster from top to bottom, it’s hard to imagine they don’t decide to operate this new offense through the run game.

UCLA’s running back room is perhaps their biggest strength as they move into next season, and if Bob Chesney leans into the run game (as I imagine he would), this offense could hit the ground running when week one arrives.

UCLA's Struggles in the Past

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) is brought down by Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA finished third-worst in the nation in rushing yards in 2024 and 13th in the Big Ten in 2025. That’s back-to-back years with an abysmal running game, and we know the death of a run game usually bleeds into the passing game as well, which reflects what we’ve seen lately from UCLA football.

Not to mention, Nico Iamaleava finished as the Bruins' leading rusher last season with 505 total yards. Bob Chesney and this new-look UCLA offense look poised to change that this season, as the Bruins now have a three-headed monster ready to be unleashed in the running back department.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Madison transfer Wayne Knight and returning backs Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas should provide UCLA with a dangerous run game in 2026.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Chesney knows just how vital it is to have more than one healthy, talented back, and it seems like he looks forward to the competition between the three of them.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That room, I’m really looking forward to just seeing how they continue to jell together and grow, and see who starts to emerge a little more. But at that position, it’s very rare to make it through a whole season as a running back, so we’re going to need them all.”

Who Will Be Starting?

While I would expect Wayne Knight to emerge from fall camp as the starter, all three running backs will certainly share a high volume of snaps, and each will be instrumental in the Bruins' success this season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you also take into account Iamaleava’s ability to run the ball, the Bruins look that much scarier on the offensive side of the ball, at least on paper. Last season, UCLA elected not to lean into Iamaleava’s full abilities, and it certainly cost them.

If these Bruins can remain healthy through the conclusion of preseason camp and enter the season at the top of their game, UCLA could have a sneaky dangerous offense in the Big Ten.

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