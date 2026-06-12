UCLA’s Bilodeau Earns Pre-Draft Workout With Franchise

UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau is looking to find himself on an NBA team this summer, and recently he worked out for an Eastern Conference contender.

Bilodeau was one of several NBA Draft hopefuls to work out for the Orlando Magic earlier this week. Bilodeau has been the only Bruin from last season’s team who has appeared on any mock draft boards, and he likely projects as a second-round pick as of right now.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau Last Season

Bilodeau was highly efficient from the floor and from three-point range as a senior with the Bruins, shooting 52 percent from the field and 46 percent from downtown on high volume. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward has earned some draft hype ahead of this summer thanks to his elite marksmanship from beyond the arc.

He does come with some shortcomings in his game, however. Notably, Bilodeau doesn’t have much shot creation in his game, often relying on cuts and spot-up jumpers to get most of his points. Additionally, despite his 6-foot-9 frame, Bilodeau doesn’t offer much on the defensive end at all, which could impact how much he sees the court at the next level.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) looks to pass the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bilodeau was part of UCLA’s NCAA Tournament runs in each of the past two seasons, which both ended in second-round exits. While UCLA will be losing a big part of its offense this offseason, Bilodeau will look to get himself into the NBA based on what he accomplished in Westwood.

Other UCLA Workouts

Other Bruins who have worked out for NBA teams include guard Jamar Brown and forward Skyy Clark. Neither player has appeared on any mock draft boards to date, and both have a lot of work to do if they are to find themselves in the NBA in the coming months.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket defended by Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

If he does get drafted in the second round this summer, Bilodeau likely wouldn’t get big minutes in the NBA right away and will probably need to round out his game further with time spent in the G-League. Additionally, he’ll need to prove himself in the summer league upon landing with an NBA team.

For now, Bilodeau will continue looking to improve his draft stock ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. While he’s likely to earn a draft selection, just how much he plays his rookie season remains a major question mark for the Bruins’ leading scorer from this past season.