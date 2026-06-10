UCLA's Bilodeau Gaining Traction on NBA Draft Boards

UCLA basketball will most likely go another year without a player selected in the first round, and until recently, UCLA has been mocked to go a second straight year with a player selected in either the first or second round.

The last Bruins player to be selected in the NBA Draft was Adem Bona, who was selected with the 41st pick in the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers. The last Bruins player to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft was Jaime Jaquez Jr., who was a lottery selection with the 13th pick in the 2023 draft.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Last year, UCLA was a very disappointing team after entering the year ranked 12th in the preseason AP Poll. They never got that high in the AP poll for the remainder of the season.

While the Bruins were a disappointing club, Tyler Bilodeau was the lone bright spot throughout the season, leading the team in scoring with 18 points per game. Bilodeau has now left for the NBA Draft, and according to Adam Finkelstein, he has risen up the draft board.

Bilodeau in the NBA Draft

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau is an interesting prospect in the NBA Draft, as his college-level shooting ability draws teams to him. In other mock drafts, they would have him picked in the 50s toward the end of the draft. Finkelstein is a bit higher on him and has Bilodeau as the 46th pick in the draft by the Orlando Magic.

“Frontcourt spacing is a priority for the Magic, and Bilodeau is one of the best shooting forwards in this draft. The question will be whether he can hold his own on the defensive end of the floor," Finkelstein said.

Bilodeau as a Prospect

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In his senior season, Bilodeau averaged a career high in points with 17.6 per game on 51% shooting from the field and 46% from three, while also averaging 5.6 rebounds and one assist per game. Even with players such as Donavan Dent and Skyy Clark on the roster, Bilodeau was the Bruins' main scoring option last year.

In this new era of the NBA, players who can shoot from three and defend the perimeter and the paint will always have value and be on contending teams' rosters. Bilodeau was one of the most efficient stretch fours in college basketball, and with his 6-9 frame, he could bring real value with his size and spacing ability at the next level for the Orlando Magic.