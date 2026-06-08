UCLA’s Skyy Clark Works Out for Western Conference Squad
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A familiar Los Angeles face recently worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.
UCLA guard Skyy Clark was among several draft hopefuls to work out for the Lakers last week, joining Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn, Iowa State’s Tamin Lipsey, and Miami (OH)’s Peter Suder. Clark suited up for UCLA for the last two seasons from 2024-2026.
Clark With UCLA
Over that span, Clark averaged 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range. This past season, the 6-foot-3 guard had one of his best seasons as a college player, averaging 11.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, shooting 47 percent from the floor, and 43 percent from three-point range in 26 appearances (23 starts).
Clark did miss roughly a month at the start of Big Ten play with an injury, but was able to return before the season’s end.
Clark brings a versatile game to the table at the guard position. He was always an extremely efficient player in college at all levels scoring the ball, and brings top-notch effort on the defensive side of the floor. So far, he hasn’t appeared on many mock draft boards and isn’t widely considered to be a top 100 player in this year’s draft class.
However, even if he isn’t drafted, Clark can still work his way into the league as an undrafted free agent following the draft, and could get an opportunity to prove himself on a summer league team, or in the G-League on a two-way deal. Outside of the NBA, Clark would likely have to look overseas for a pro opportunity.
UCLA’s Roster Overlooked
Much of UCLA’s roster from last season has not received much draft love from analysts and scouts. Aside from Clark, only Tyler Bilodeau — who was the Bruins’ leading scorer last season at 17.6 points per game — has appeared on any mock draft boards, mostly as a late-second round pick.
Donovan Dent was another player with an outside chance of being drafted in the second round, but he ultimately opted to retire from the game of basketball following a difficult senior season with the Bruins in 2025-26.
Clark will look to boost his professional stock ahead of this summer’s draft. While currently a long shot to get drafted, Clark will still have many opportunities to make an impact at the next level, given his growth throughout his college career.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.