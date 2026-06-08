UCLA’s Skyy Clark Works Out for Western Conference Squad

A familiar Los Angeles face recently worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

UCLA guard Skyy Clark was among several draft hopefuls to work out for the Lakers last week, joining Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn, Iowa State’s Tamin Lipsey, and Miami (OH)’s Peter Suder. Clark suited up for UCLA for the last two seasons from 2024-2026.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Clark With UCLA

Over that span, Clark averaged 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range. This past season, the 6-foot-3 guard had one of his best seasons as a college player, averaging 11.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, shooting 47 percent from the floor, and 43 percent from three-point range in 26 appearances (23 starts).

Clark did miss roughly a month at the start of Big Ten play with an injury, but was able to return before the season’s end.

Clark brings a versatile game to the table at the guard position. He was always an extremely efficient player in college at all levels scoring the ball, and brings top-notch effort on the defensive side of the floor. So far, he hasn’t appeared on many mock draft boards and isn’t widely considered to be a top 100 player in this year’s draft class.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, even if he isn’t drafted, Clark can still work his way into the league as an undrafted free agent following the draft, and could get an opportunity to prove himself on a summer league team, or in the G-League on a two-way deal. Outside of the NBA, Clark would likely have to look overseas for a pro opportunity.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Roster Overlooked

Much of UCLA’s roster from last season has not received much draft love from analysts and scouts. Aside from Clark, only Tyler Bilodeau — who was the Bruins’ leading scorer last season at 17.6 points per game — has appeared on any mock draft boards, mostly as a late-second round pick.

Donovan Dent was another player with an outside chance of being drafted in the second round, but he ultimately opted to retire from the game of basketball following a difficult senior season with the Bruins in 2025-26.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3), guard Trent Perry (0), guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Xavier Booker (1) celebrate after a 3-point basket by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the final seconds of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Clark will look to boost his professional stock ahead of this summer’s draft. While currently a long shot to get drafted, Clark will still have many opportunities to make an impact at the next level, given his growth throughout his college career.