Bob Chesney Sees Iamaleava Growing Into a Leader
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The UCLA football team has had a rough couple of seasons in recent years, struggling to put a competitive product on the field. Last season, the Bruins thought they made moves to field a more competitive team, but it never came to fruition.
Instead, they suffered through another 3-9 season, with much of the coaching staff dismissed by Week 3, hindering not only the team's performance but also the development of those players who remained.
"I really empathize with everything they went through a year ago with the coaching change in Week 3 and all the other things they had to juggle and balance," new head coach Bob Chesney told the Big Ten Network in a recent interview. "I really love the guys that stayed. I love how hard they compete and how much they love this game. That's really the one thing I wanted to accomplish this spring. Obviously, establish our systems, but I wanted to make sure that it felt right, and I think that it does."
Leaning on Nico Iamaleava
That returning group includes redshirt junior starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, whose homecoming as he returned to his native Southern California with UCLA last season was severely underwhelming. He threw for less than 2,000 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but he was also the team's leading rusher.
That's not what you want from your starting quarterback, and Bruins fans hoped to see more of what he accomplished while leading Tennessee to the College Football Playoff.
But when you look at the reality of the situation that he entered last season, he was really set up to fail, and the new coaching staff is working to make sure it puts him in a better spot, especially when it comes to owning his leadership role on the team.
"I don't think he had the ability to lead or even think about leading a year ago," Chesney said. "He got here so late in the summer, had preseason camp, and by Week 3 -- his offensive coordinator, head coach, quarterback coach -- they're all gone, and he's got to try to figure it out. I think that sort of creates an every man for himself mentality when you see so many people removed."
The number one thing that will make Iamaleava a better leader for the Bruins is simply being around the team. That will allow him to build better relationships with his teammates and coaches and earn their trust and respect, and that's the exact approach Chesney has taken with his star quarterback.
"To be there the whole season, and when the season was done, be with us through the winter and be there with us through the spring, he just continues to elevate his leadership qualities, and obviously, he's a really good football player," Chesney added. "But he's becoming a really good leader as well."
We'll see just how much good this offseason has done for Iamaleava, the returning Bruins, and the additions to the team when they officially take the field this fall.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.