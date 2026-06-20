Bob Chesney Sees Iamaleava Growing Into a Leader

The UCLA football team has had a rough couple of seasons in recent years, struggling to put a competitive product on the field. Last season, the Bruins thought they made moves to field a more competitive team, but it never came to fruition.



Instead, they suffered through another 3-9 season, with much of the coaching staff dismissed by Week 3, hindering not only the team's performance but also the development of those players who remained.



"I really empathize with everything they went through a year ago with the coaching change in Week 3 and all the other things they had to juggle and balance," new head coach Bob Chesney told the Big Ten Network in a recent interview . "I really love the guys that stayed. I love how hard they compete and how much they love this game. That's really the one thing I wanted to accomplish this spring. Obviously, establish our systems, but I wanted to make sure that it felt right, and I think that it does."



Leaning on Nico Iamaleava



Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That returning group includes redshirt junior starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, whose homecoming as he returned to his native Southern California with UCLA last season was severely underwhelming. He threw for less than 2,000 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but he was also the team's leading rusher.



That's not what you want from your starting quarterback, and Bruins fans hoped to see more of what he accomplished while leading Tennessee to the College Football Playoff.



May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But when you look at the reality of the situation that he entered last season, he was really set up to fail, and the new coaching staff is working to make sure it puts him in a better spot, especially when it comes to owning his leadership role on the team.



"I don't think he had the ability to lead or even think about leading a year ago," Chesney said. "He got here so late in the summer, had preseason camp, and by Week 3 -- his offensive coordinator, head coach, quarterback coach -- they're all gone, and he's got to try to figure it out. I think that sort of creates an every man for himself mentality when you see so many people removed."



May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The number one thing that will make Iamaleava a better leader for the Bruins is simply being around the team. That will allow him to build better relationships with his teammates and coaches and earn their trust and respect, and that's the exact approach Chesney has taken with his star quarterback.



"To be there the whole season, and when the season was done, be with us through the winter and be there with us through the spring, he just continues to elevate his leadership qualities, and obviously, he's a really good football player," Chesney added. "But he's becoming a really good leader as well."



May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We'll see just how much good this offseason has done for Iamaleava, the returning Bruins, and the additions to the team when they officially take the field this fall.