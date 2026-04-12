Nico Iamaleava, Bob Chesney Establishing Important Early Respect

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be playing in a new system in this upcoming season, and he’s gotten a good impression of his new head coach early on in the spring practice season.

Iamaleava struggled last season under head coach DeShaun Foster, who was fired amidst an 0-3 start to the season. Iamaleava threw for 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his first season with the Bruins after transferring from Tennessee.

The Bruins offense as a whole struggled to find its groove despite having one of the most sought-after transfer portal quarterbacks on their squad. However, Iamaleava and the Bruins’ offense could be in line for a serious improvement in 2026.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bruins Hired Bob Chesney

After firing Foster halfway through the season, the Bruins began their search for their next head coach to lead the program. They landed on Bob Chesney, formerly of James Madison University. Chesney was extremely successful over his two seasons with the Dukes, going for a 21-6 combined record, and winning the Sun Belt title in 2025 while making an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Bringing over a head coach that has been proven as a winner could pay massive dividends to a UCLA squad in desperate need of a winner. The turnaround in Westwood could be on the horizon if Chesney proves he can win at a higher level as well.

With Chesney now taking over the program, there’s rejuvenated hope that the Bruins can get back to their winning ways sooner rather than later. So far, Chesney has made quite the strong impression on his team’s quarterback. Iamaleava spoke highly of his new head coach in his first presser since the start of spring practice.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iamaleava’s thoughts

“Coach Chesney is a winner, man,” Iamaleava said. “Everywhere he's been he's been a winner. So, I think just that that winning mentality he brings to the table makes guys buy in and want to play for a coach like that.”

“I thought just his energy, man,” he added when asked what stood out to him the most about Chesney. “He’s a great human being. High energy, very charismatic, where I didn’t really sense any fakeness from him. It’s been great just continuing to grow our relationship.”

Chesney will look to keep making a good impression on his top quarterback as the Bruins look to make a statement in the Big Ten in 2026. After two disappointing seasons since joining the league, UCLA can get back on track if things go according to plan.