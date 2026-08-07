Why UCLA Fall Camp Crucial for Nico Iamaleava's Development

UCLA has begun fall camp for the 2026 season, and expectations are higher than they have been in a long time. Much of this season's attention will be on first-year head coach Bob Chesney and the plethora of transfers he brought from James Madison.

Though many of the eyes will be on the newcomers, no player may have more at stake over the next few weeks than quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a shaky first season at UCLA, Iamaleava enters a fresh start with the Bruins after the disastrous 3-9 season they endured last year. Through multiple coaching changes and scheme mismatches, Iamaleava can finally have the opportunity to hit his potential under Chesney.

Training camp this month presents the opportunity for Iamaleava to fully immerse himself in Chesney’s offense and build the chemistry he desperately needs with his new arsenal of weapons, many of which are new to UCLA as well.

Learning a Brand New System

Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, right, tackles UCLA's Nico Iamaleava during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback is arguably the most demanding position in sports, and learning a new playbook is a daunting task. Every concept, protection, pre-snap read, and progression must be learned before week one rolls around.

Unlike many of his teammates, Iamaleava is responsible for learning each teammates' responsibilities, so that the offense can run smoothly from day one. Fortunately, fall camp presents that opportunity in a system that allows him to learn through repetition and uninterrupted practice.

Building Chemistry Early

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins underwent one of the biggest roster overhauls this offseason, and the downside is team chemistry. Chesney brought in dozens of transfers to UCLA, many of which luckily came with “built-in chemistry” from their time at James Madison.

What this means for Iamaleava is that he’s not only learning an entirely new system, but teammates as well. That means learning each of his new teammates' tendencies, strengths, and weaknesses, all so he can command the offense the way Chesney intends.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those types of relationships cannot be formed overnight; they take weeks of practice. Training camp will give him the ability to establish trust and familiarity with his teammates before the season begins.

Another downside of the many transfers is that Iamaleava must once again establish himself as the team’s leader with so many new faces in the building.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The expectations surrounding Iamaleava remain as high as ever because the talent has always been there.

Now, with a fresh start under a new coaching staff, fall camp gives him the opportunity to turn all the potential in the building into production. If he can quickly adapt to what Chesney is building, the Bruins could be in for a successful season in Westwood.