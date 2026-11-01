Bruin Breakdown: UCLA’s Dominant Defense Shadows Offensive Struggles

The UCLA Bruins are now 8-0 thanks to a 27-0 shutout win over Nevada at the Rose Bowl in Week 9. It wasn't a perfect game by any means, and in fact, it looked sloppy at times. But a win is a win, right?

With the toughest portion of their schedule coming up, even though the Bruins advanced to 8-0, the offensive struggles of the Bruins have created potential concerns moving forward. If it hadn't been for UCLA's dominant defense all day, and their ability to take the ball away at such a high level this season, UCLA could honestly find themselves in a very different situation.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a team that has its eyes on the College Football Playoff as an at-large bid, as well as a seat in the Big Ten Championship, the offensive performance displayed against Nevada will not be enough to reach its ultimate goals for the season.

Field Goals Won’t Cut It

Part of the Bruins' offensive struggles this season has been the inability to capitalize fully on their trips to the red zone. The Bruins went 4-for-4 in the red zone against Nevada; however, they had to settle for field goals on two drives.

They may be able to get away with that against Nevada, but tougher competition moving forward won't be so forgiving. In order for the Bruins to reflect that their No. 7 overall ranking is accurate, they should have dominated Nevada in every facet, yet they seemed to get stuck in the mud at times.

Ty Dieffenbach Has Been Solid; Needs To Hit a New Gear

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) takes a post game interview after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 27-0 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Bruins to reach their true potential, quarterback Ty Dieffenbach will have to reach a new gear with this offense. Dieffenbach has been solid in his three starts, yet we just haven't seen him be anything extraordinary. I believe he has the talent, and many of the throws he's able to make reflect his ability to be special for this team.

On the Shoulders of the Defense

On a more positive note, UCLA's defense has put together quite an impressive season, highlighted in Week 9 by pitching a shutout against the Wolf Pack. Creating takeaways has been a staple for this Bruins defense all season long, and this week was no different.

UCLA had four interceptions on the day , adding to its growing total that's becoming more impressive by the week. Nevada's offense only accounted for 176 total yards, and the Wolf Pack passing game struggled all day long, completing 33% of passes across three separate quarterbacks for just 111 yards combined.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) reacts after a missed field goal by the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins won in all facets on the defensive side of the ball, as each position group played at the best of their abilities we've seen so far this season.

The way the Bruins' defense has been playing , UCLA is truly a consistent and efficient offense away from being undoubtedly one of the best teams in the country. We've seen this offense operate at a high level this season, and if it can find consistency, it should be in for a special end to the season as the home stretch approaches.