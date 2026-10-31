4 Instant Observations From UCLA Football's Win Over Nevada

UCLA continues to roll. The Bruins breezed past Nevada on Saturday, winning 27-0 at the Rose Bowl and advancing to 8-0.

With four games left in the regular season, UCLA continues to occupy first place in the Big Ten. Here are instant takeaways from win No. 8:

Bruin Bullies Were Utterly Perfect

Nevada quarterback Luke Duncan was 1-8 for 36 yards and three interceptions (on the first three drives) in his return to the Rose Bowl. Duncan spent three seasons as a Bruin, but his homecoming was beyond nightmarish for the Wolf Pack. UCLA's defense deserves the credit.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the field before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first 42 minutes of play, Nevada mustered just 40 rushing yards (1.4 yards per carry). The passing game wasn't much better, as Wolf Pack quarterbacks combined for 107 passing yards. The Bruins' front seven deserve the bulk of the credit for a defensive masterclass.

Nevada reached UCLA territory just four times all afternoon, and came up empty on all of those trips.

UCLA Left Points on the Table

On paper, scoring 27 points against a top-35 defense in the country is considered a strong outing. However, not all points are equal. UCLA returned an interception for a touchdown, so the offense only contributed 10 points in the first half despite benefiting from two more Nevada interceptions.

The Bruins went three-and-out three times and only had three drives that went longer than four minutes of game clock. Those are not ideal statistics heading into the final stretch of Big Ten play.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) celebrates with offensive lineman Riley Robell (51) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Dieffenbach Continues To Win, but Has Yet To Dominate

Since Nico Iamaleava went down, Dieffenbach has preserved UCLA's perfect record. However, he hasn't taken off statistically.

Saturday, Dieffenbach was 16-of-30 for 178 yards and a touchdown. Completing 53% of his passing attempts is a mark that isn't impressive, but not poor. Once again, it seems like he will continue to be tested with the next exam against Minnesota.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins Will Have To Be Very Careful at Minnesota Next Week

Next Saturday, UCLA has a road date with a Golden Gophers team that took No. 4 Indiana to overtime on the road. Totaling 303 yards against an injury-riddled Nevada team might be cause for concern.

Nitpicking a 27-0 win might not be fair — but given the heightened competition next week, UCLA would probably love to see more efficiency in the run game. The passing game could also have been more productive, as no player had both four-plus catches and 50-plus yards.