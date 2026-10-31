4 Instant Observations From UCLA Football's Win Over Nevada
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UCLA continues to roll. The Bruins breezed past Nevada on Saturday, winning 27-0 at the Rose Bowl and advancing to 8-0.
With four games left in the regular season, UCLA continues to occupy first place in the Big Ten. Here are instant takeaways from win No. 8:
Bruin Bullies Were Utterly Perfect
Nevada quarterback Luke Duncan was 1-8 for 36 yards and three interceptions (on the first three drives) in his return to the Rose Bowl. Duncan spent three seasons as a Bruin, but his homecoming was beyond nightmarish for the Wolf Pack. UCLA's defense deserves the credit.
In the first 42 minutes of play, Nevada mustered just 40 rushing yards (1.4 yards per carry). The passing game wasn't much better, as Wolf Pack quarterbacks combined for 107 passing yards. The Bruins' front seven deserve the bulk of the credit for a defensive masterclass.
Nevada reached UCLA territory just four times all afternoon, and came up empty on all of those trips.
UCLA Left Points on the Table
On paper, scoring 27 points against a top-35 defense in the country is considered a strong outing. However, not all points are equal. UCLA returned an interception for a touchdown, so the offense only contributed 10 points in the first half despite benefiting from two more Nevada interceptions.
The Bruins went three-and-out three times and only had three drives that went longer than four minutes of game clock. Those are not ideal statistics heading into the final stretch of Big Ten play.
Ty Dieffenbach Continues To Win, but Has Yet To Dominate
Since Nico Iamaleava went down, Dieffenbach has preserved UCLA's perfect record. However, he hasn't taken off statistically.
Saturday, Dieffenbach was 16-of-30 for 178 yards and a touchdown. Completing 53% of his passing attempts is a mark that isn't impressive, but not poor. Once again, it seems like he will continue to be tested with the next exam against Minnesota.
The Bruins Will Have To Be Very Careful at Minnesota Next Week
Next Saturday, UCLA has a road date with a Golden Gophers team that took No. 4 Indiana to overtime on the road. Totaling 303 yards against an injury-riddled Nevada team might be cause for concern.
Nitpicking a 27-0 win might not be fair — but given the heightened competition next week, UCLA would probably love to see more efficiency in the run game. The passing game could also have been more productive, as no player had both four-plus catches and 50-plus yards.
Xander Tilock is a contributor for UCLA On SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock