3 Matchups That Will Decide UCLA’s Week 3 Contest

Week Three has arrived for the Bruins and the Boilermakers, and UCLA has a realistic chance to start the season the complete opposite of how it was a year ago. Last season, the Bruins won just three games total, and now have a chance to match that in only Week 3.

Standing in the way is the first conference matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers, and a few matchups could affect the outcome.

Fame Ijeboi vs. UCLA Interior Defense

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) evades tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons cornerback Braylon Johnson (8) during the first overtime period at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among Purdue’s offensive weapons, running back Fame Ijeboi stands out as the biggest threat to this UCLA defense. Last week against Wake Forest, Ijeboi ran for 114 yards on 27 carries and a hat trick of touchdowns.

I would expect him to get a healthy dose of carries against UCLA, and this Bruins run defense will be put to the test from the jump. If they can stand their ground and keep Ijeboi from running wild, I think the rest of the defense will have an easier time. UCLA’s run defense has been the question mark for me among the defensive units, but a solid game against Purdue could help alleviate that.

Nico Iamaleava vs. Ryan Browne

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs with the ball during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We haven’t seen a ton of electricity from Iamaleava this season, and Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne is coming off a solid week against Wake Forest. Browne currently ranks 19th in the country in passing yards, which includes his 329-yard performance last week.

Iamaleava outperformed San Diego State’s passing game last week, though that doesn't say much since they threw for just 45 total yards. We need to see him step up and get the air attack going in the first half, as Iamaleava has yet to throw a passing touchdown this season.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney speaks with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) after defeating San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Limiting mistakes that lead to red zone turnovers and making the easy completion is what plenty of UCLA fans will be looking for in Iamaleava’s week three showcase.

Wayne Knight vs. Purdue’s Red Zone Defense

If the Bruins give the ball to Wayne Knight in the red zone, it’s essentially a guaranteed touchdown so far this season. Knight leads the country in rushing touchdowns and has scored three in both games so far.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Knight can continue to be a major threat in the red zone, UCLA may not even have to throw the ball within the 20-yard line, thus making it impossible to throw another red zone interception.

As the Boilermakers head to Pasadena to play visitor, I believe the Bruins have too good a team to lose just yet. Of course, the expectation is that this team begins the season 3-0, and we’ll soon find out if that’s indeed the reality.