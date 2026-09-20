Biggest Takeaways From UCLA's Late-Night Shootout Win Over Purdue

In the Bruins' 52-38 win over Purdue, there are plenty of takeaways from the offensive explosion we saw Saturday night, both good and bad.

UCLA’s Offense Got Off to a Much Better Start

One of the major pain points for this UCLA team heading into Week 3 was the inability to get off to a fast start on the offensive side of the ball. UCLA flipped the switch against the Boilermakers, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, kicked off by an excellent first drive.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) scores on a 27-yard touchdown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Semaj Morgan started off the scoring with the first touchdown of the game and the first score through the air this season for the Bruins. Nico Iamaleava looked sharp to begin the game, with 2 touchdowns in the first quarter, both to Morgan.

While UCLA’s offense had been the worry in terms of starting slow, it was this Bruins defense that looked sloppy to begin Week Three. Purdue began the game with a 75-yard touchdown on their first offensive play of the game and ended the half with 21 points.

UCLA Defense Has Work To Do

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Scott Taylor (20), defensive back Malik Hartford (12) and defensive back Ty Lee (22) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boilermakers' offense was gaining chunk play after chunk play all night. Purdue wide receiver Xavier Townsend will likely give players on that defense nightmares, ending the night with 6 receptions for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Ryan Browne played a terrific game as well, completing 19-for-30 passes for 378 yards and 3 touchdowns. Browne was incredibly difficult for this Bruins defense to corral and put on quite a show late Saturday night.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a 75-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In total, the Bruins gave up 488 yards on the night, by far the most in their three games to start the season. Without Sammy Omosigho’s heroics forcing two fumbles, this defense may have given up even more than they did.

UCLA’s Ground Game Is Absolutely Elite

This UCLA run game has continued to amaze me through three weeks. The Bruins added four more touchdowns on the ground, with all three of their primary backs finding the end zone.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) looks on after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight continues to highlight the trio, with 18 carries for 177 yards and another 2 touchdowns to add to his incredible total for the year. Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas would also each find the end zone in the win against Purdue.

UCLA ended the night with 369 total rushing yards, with each back averaging over 5 yards per carry. Aside from the running backs, quarterback Nico Iamaleava also sported a successful night on the ground with 55 yards, including an impressive 32-yard dash in the first half.

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